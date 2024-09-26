Tim Walz is the stand-in for America's white men robbed of their potency, not by processed food or endocrine disruptors, but by demographic change

Now, testosterone decline is not only acknowledged by the Democrat Party; it's to be welcomed. It's essential to forging their new America.At last month's Democratic National Convention, men lined up to have themselves sterilized outside the conference center. You probably heard. So-called "reproductive rights" were one of the key issues of the Convention, which also had a giant inflatable IUD stationed close to the entrance, just in case attendees were in any doubt.Planned Parenthood took an RV to the Convention and set up a mobile clinic in a parking lot nearby. On Monday, the first day of proceedings,Luis Ayala was one of ten men who had himself sterilized that Monday. "Ayala is 28 and works as an electrician," NPR explained . "His wife saw a social media post about a free reproductive health clinic Planned Parenthood was sponsoring in Chicago during the Democratic convention and suggested that he sign up."I know we — and by "we," I mean "I" — like to say, but really, it's a bit on the nose, isn't it? Vasectomies at the Democratic National Convention — really!?There were signs, of course. You may remember how, in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs decision, which repealed Roe v. Wade, there was a significant uptick in sterilizations among both sexes. Although the increase in the number of female procedures was almost double the increase in male procedures, the increase among men was still huge and can only be explained as a response to the Supreme Court's decision. Why? Women may have had some reason to fear losing access to their treasured reproductive rights, sure, but men's rights weren't affected at all. Simply put,How do I know this? The Guardian told me so "In the current climate," John Semley writes, "a vasectomy almost seems like a political gesture. It's a way for men to take a more active stake in big decisions about contraception and reproduction that typically fall to women."One man who decided to have the snip to show he's hip was "Shawn."Shawn never really wanted children. A 32-year-old software engineer and amateur weightlifter living in central Florida, he had long contemplated a vasectomy. When he met his fiancee and learned that she also held no grand designs on reproduction, the matter was all but settled. He was, by his estimate, "90% certain."The Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the nationwide convulsions over abortion access, was the final push he and his partner needed. When he read that Justice Clarence Thomas mentioned, in his opinion concurring with the controversial ruling, that the court should reconsider access to contraception, Shawn knew he had to move fast.Shawn sees his vasectomy as "more than just a way of chipping in."According to The Guardian, daily webwhen the draft Dobbs decision was released in May 2022.New male contraceptive pills and treatments, which are due to hit the market soon, are also being advertised in exactly the same manner: "a way for men to take a more active stake in big decisions about contraception and reproduction that typically fall to women." Here's Jill Filipovic for The Guardian again.Among politically progressive couples especially, it's now standard to expect that a male partner will do his fair share of the household management and childrearing (whether he actually does is a separate question, but the expectation is there). What men generally cannot do, though, is carry pregnancies and birth babies.And so, for years, women have also been asking when modern medicine will allow men to do their part in at least planning for those babies, and preventing mistimed or unwanted pregnancies. Now that the moment seems near, a male contraceptive will be another test of whether heterosexual men are actually willing to take on the shared responsibilities of adult life, or whether they're satisfied leaving women doing all the work of controlling when and whether to reproduce.The arrival of the male pill is a chance for men, at long last, to put their money where their partner's mouth is and show they really are progressive — that they really do believe in equality.One such drug is YCT-529, which has been undergoing clinical trials. It works by blocking the body's access to vitamin A (a.k.a. retinol), which is essential for sperm production. No vitamin A, no sperm. Hurrah: You're infertile. YCT-529, Filipovic assures us, has "virtually no side effects." When it was tested on male mice , it showed 99% efficacy as a contraceptive, and its effects were 100% reversible. The mice were fertile again within four to six weeks.Frankly, I'm skeptical.Guaranteed. In the long term — and men might be using YCT-529 for months, years, or even decades, in the same way women use hormonal contraceptives — interfering with vitamin A metabolism could be a disaster. Vitamin A isn't just involved in sperm production.. Unfortunately, no one will do the kind of long-term studies that would be needed to establish, conclusively, whether this drug is safe for the brain.The market for male contraceptives stands at $200 billion a year, says a study published in the journal Current Obstetrics and Gynecology Reports. The study assumes a national market of 10 million men in the US and a worldwide market of 50 million men. A 2021 study in the Journal of Sex Research, however, claims that between 34% and 82.3% of men might be willing to use a novel male contraceptive.Be in no doubt: use of the male contraceptive will soon become a standard dating requirement, loudly advertised by women on apps like Bumble and Hinge. It will be just like the pandemic when vaccination became a sine qua non for sexual access to a certain kind of liberal woman — like Jill Filipovic. Sorry, gentlemen: you've already had to pretend you're vaxxed and boosted, that you give a damn about George Floyd, watch The Handmaid's Tale, haven't spoken to your racist uncle since he wore a MAGA hat at Thanksgiving — and now this. Another tiresome demand to look forward to.But let's get back to the DNC.It would be easy to dismiss the vasectomy bus as a stunt were it not for the fact the Democrats have made emasculation an explicit part of their appeal to America's men.I'm not putting words in anybody's mouth. Here's CNN's Dana Bash saying exactly that. She said the Democrats aretrying to put forward male figures — Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night — who can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone-laden, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out of the RNC; but also, in addition, understand that it's okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. And that's something that they're really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base.The Democrats were always going to struggle to match the sheer androgenic absurdity of a 6'6", 300lb+ pro-wrestling legend ripping his shirt off at the Republican National Convention to reveal a Trump-Vance t-shirt and shouting, "LET TRUMPAMANIA RUN WILD, BROTHER!" Things only got stranger when Trump blew the Hulkster a kiss in response.Kamala Harris does have the endorsement of man-mountain Jesse Ventura, but he's far less likely to don a bandolier and talk about "slack-jawed faggots" and being a "goddamn sexual tyrannosaurus" like in his Predator days. Instead, he's content to go on CNN and bore the nation by reminding us all that he invented populism during his run as Minnesota governor and that Donald Trump is just a copycat and if he (Ventura) got up on the debate stage with Donald Trump blah blah blah. Ventura even brought out that well-polished chestnut, beloved of noodle-armed beta males: "We need a woman president now because men have been allowed to f*ck things up for long enough." I hope she sees this, bro.We've come a long way. Remember The End of Men — the Tucker Carlson documentary I was in with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a host of my fellow right-wing bodybuilders from Twitter? You know — the one with the "testicle tanning" and scenes of shirtless men lifting weights, eating steaks, and shooting bottles of vegetable oil with a high-caliber rifle?The solution? Right-wing bodybuilders like myself advocate the path of sun and steel. Rigorous self-improvement: exercise and the healing powers of the sun's rays, a return to an ancestral diet built on nutrient-dense animal foods (high-quality red meat, organ meat like liver, eggs, raw dairy, seafood), and, crucially, the formation of friendships with other like-minded men. But the documentary was clear that there needs to be a broader political solution as well. It opened with rare video of John F. Kennedy talking about the shame we feel at "chubby-looking fat children," interspersed with footage of the famous La Sierra high school fitness program, which JFK wanted to be adopted by all of America's high schools.Endocrine disruptors are everywhere in the modern world: in the food, the water, in consumer products, clothing, and bedding — even in the air. We can reduce our exposure to these chemicals by adopting a healthy, conscious lifestyle, but the truth is that we need the government to regulate them and remove them from the environment. I wrote about the reaction to the documentary when the trailer first dropped, two years ago now.If testosterone is declining — who cares? But critics went further than that. Stephen Colbert and George Takei and untold Twitter users suggested my fellow right-wing bodybuilders and I, rather than being paragons of masculinity, are, in fact, barely repressed homosexuals, all because we like doing things like lifting weights, riding horses, wrestling, and shooting guns together. I've called this slur — the imputation of secret homosexuality to male friends — part of a broader "fag interpretation of history," after Herbert Butterfield, that's used to make men doubt their natural instincts and prevent them from forming close bonds of association with other men. C.S. Lewis noticed this tendency back in the 1940s in his famous book Four Types of Love and offered one of the most devastating rebukes of all time in response:Ouch.Now, two years later, testosterone decline is not only acknowledged by the Democrat Party; it's to be welcomed. It's essential to forging a new America. A place where equity is the guiding value, where historical injustices, not least of all "the patriarchy" and "white supremacy," are finally put right. Where a woman — indeed, a woman of color — can at last become president.No figure better embodies the Democrats' vision of the American nu-male than Tim Walz. "Two versions of masculinity are on the 2024 ballot," Ivana Saric tells us over at Axios. On the one hand, you have Trump and Vance. We all know what they're about: "Grab 'em by the pussy" and "childless cat ladies" and all-around rank misogyny. They're friends with Tucker Carlson, and we know his opinions on masculinity. And then, on the other hand, you have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Walz, Saric says, "carries the trappings of traditional masculinity," as a former National Guardsman and football coach, but he's also not afraid to say things that would be right at home on a childless cat lady's Instagram page, like "surround yourself with smart women and listen to them, and you'll do just fine." Tim Walz offers America "tonic masculinity, the antidote to toxic masculinity."Look a little closer at Tim Walz. Pay attention to the role he's actually playing in the Harris campaign. He's not just being a supportive modern male, confident enough in his own skin to allow a woman to take the lead.My friend Jack Posobiec summed it up nicely in a Tweet. "Tim Walz is doing whiteface in a reverse minstrel show where Kamala is the high status person for whom he's performing a travesty of his low status tribe. Total cultural op to formalize white humiliation."Tim Walz isn't offering tonic masculinity.— and it's not pretty.Walz is the unfortunate sidekick. The fat, hapless comedy foil. This is a stereotype we all know well, but what's important is the racial element. It came out most clearly in a bizarre skit Harris and Walz staged a few weeks ago involving a discussion about tacos. How does okey-dokey Tim from snow-white Minnesota like his tacos? Walz confessed, in another lie, that he only eats what he calls "white-guy tacos" (he once won a cookery competition with a chili taco dish)."What do you mean?" Harris asks him. "Like mayonnaise and tuna?""Pretty much ground beef and cheese.""That's okay. Do you put any flavor in it?""Uh, no.""Oh, okay." Kamala's cackling now."Uh, here's the deal," Walz says, turning to camera. "They said to be careful and let her know this, that black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota, you know."It's a common insult, from black Americans in particular, that white people don't season their food. Harris and Walz knew exactly what they were doing when they alluded to that insult, which sits on a spectrum reaching at one end from jibes like "mayonnaise monkey" and relentless anti-white agitprop in the mainstream media, the workplace and school, and in cultural productions — films like The American Society of Magical Negroes spring to mind, but virtually anything produced by a major film, TV or game studio sends the same message — via racially motivated assaults to expropriation, reparations and replacement, whether by murder or state policy, at the other end.Even murder receives tacit sanction, or at least an excuse, from the government. The Department of Justice has a special wing, the Community Relations Service , that exists almost solely to make sure that the white victims of obviously racial crimes, especially the families of murder victims, don't cry "racism" but instead offer messages of hope and healing. The next time a promising young white student is kicked to death by a group of "youths," pay attention to what his family says to the media. If it sounds like they're not expressing the feelings grieving family would express but instead reading from a script — well, they probably are. And it will be a script provided for them by the Community Relations Service.. Sidelined through the sheer weight of numbers in a cynical, resentful political ploy, without the political, cultural, or social power they once wielded, America's white men won't completely disappear, of course. Instead, they'll just shuffle off into irrelevancy. A sad role: each man a Tim Walz, a spectacle, making unfunny jokes at his own expense. Or, at least, that's the plan anyway.