"They ducked the difficult decisions. They put party before country. The reserve spent more than three times over, only three months into the financial year, and they told no one. The scale of this overspend is not sustainable. Not to act is simply not an option."

"Today's exercise is not economic, it's political. She wants to blame the last Conservative government for tax rises and project cancellations she has been planning all along."

by this year due to Tory financial mismanagement, the newtold parliament on Monday.Reeves took over as finance chief after Labour won a landslide victory in the general election in early July, ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule.Warning of the need to make "difficult decisions,"Reeves also announcedcosting some £9.1 billion ($11.7 billion). Tory policies had sparked worker strikes in several areas of the public sector for years.Reeves, in the House of Commons, said:Reeves' Conservative predecessorhas accused the new chancellor of laying the groundwork for breaking her pre-election promises and raising taxes. He said:The country's ratio of public sector net debt to gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to be at 99.5% in late June, according to the Office of National Statistics bulletin . GDP is expected to grow by 0.7% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund's July economic outlook update