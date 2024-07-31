© Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images

Less than half of Americans approve of their government giving aid to Kiev, according to research published on Monday. The poll's result suggests a shift in public opinion on the US backing Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.According to the survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank,A similar poll carried out a year ago by the Reagan Institute suggested that 59% of Americans supported providing military aid to Ukraine. According to a June 2023 Gallup poll, 62% of Americans supported the US effort to help Kiev.The latest survey, suggesting declining support, was published on the same day the US Defense Department announced that it will send at least $200 million worth of air defenses and other weapons to Ukraine and committed a further $1.5 billion in longer-term support to Kiev.Since the start of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow in February 2022, the Biden Administration has allocated more than $55.4 billion in "security assistance" to Ukraine, which includes a wide range of lethal weapons.Also on Monday, US government debt reached a new grim milestone, surpassing the $35 trillion mark for the first time in history.The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has said that, including among civilians.