Nicolas Maduro has won Venezuela's presidential election, according to official results. The leaders of Russia and China have congratulated the head of state on securing a third term.
The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, announced shortly after midnight on Sunday that with 80% of ballots counted, Maduro had secured more than 51% of the vote, compared to 44% for his main rival, Edmundo Gonzales.
Addressing supporters in Caracas, Maduro has described his victory as "a triumph of peace and stability." The Venezuelan opposition has fiercely disputed the result, claiming election rules were violated, and Gonzales has also claimed victory.
Opposition leader Marina Corina Machado, who was barred by a court from running for office over corruption-related charges, has rejected Maduro's victory, claiming: "We won and the whole world knows it."
Following the vote, Venezuela's electoral authority, which the opposition views as favoring the ruling party, did not immediately release the tallies from each of the 30,000 polling stations nationwide, according to media reports.
Maduro, 61, thanked his supporters and mocked the opposition, which he said "cries fraud" at every election.
The results have drawn mixed reactions from international leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart on Monday, pointing to the strategic importance of the Moscow-Caracas partnership. He expressed confidence that Maduro will continue the "progressive development" of bilateral relations "in all areas" and said he is always welcome in Russia.
Beijing has also congratulated Maduro, and lauded Venezuela for "smoothly holding its presidential election," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among those voicing skepticism, saying there were "serious concerns" that the result "does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people." Chilean President Gabriel Boric called the result "hard to believe" and demanded "total transparency."
Maduro has received congratulations from his regional allies, including the leaders of Cuba, Honduras and Bolivia.
"Nicolas Maduro, my brother, your victory, which is that of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, has cleanly and unequivocally defeated the pro-imperialist opposition," said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
"The dignity and bravery of the Venezuelan people had triumphed over pressure and manipulation," he added.Maduro will be serving a third consecutive six-year term, having first taken office in 2013 following the death of President Hugo Chavez.
