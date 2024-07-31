© AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

"Nicolas Maduro, my brother, your victory, which is that of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, has cleanly and unequivocally defeated the pro-imperialist opposition," said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"The dignity and bravery of the Venezuelan people had triumphed over pressure and manipulation," he added.

The Venezuelan president has been re-elected with 51.2% of the voteNicolas Maduro has won Venezuela's presidential election, according to official results. The leaders of Russia and China have congratulated the head of state on securing a third term.The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, announcedAddressing supporters in Caracas, Maduro has described his victory as "a triumph of peace and stability."Opposition leader Marina Corina Machado, who was barred by a court from running for office over corruption-related charges, has rejected Maduro's victory, claiming: "We won and the whole world knows it."Following the vote, Venezuela's electoral authority, which the opposition views as favoring the ruling party, did not immediately release the tallies from each of the 30,000 polling stations nationwide, according to media reports.Maduro, 61, thanked his supporters and mocked the opposition, which he said "cries fraud" at every election.The results have drawn mixed reactions from international leaders.He expressed confidence that Maduro will continue the "progressive development" of bilateral relations "in all areas" and said he is always welcome in Russia.and lauded Venezuela for "smoothly holding its presidential election," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.Meanwhile,Chilean President Gabriel Boric called the result "hard to believe" and demanded "total transparency."Maduro has received congratulations from his regional allies, including the leaders of Cuba, Honduras and Bolivia.Maduro will be serving a third consecutive six-year term, having first taken office in 2013 following the death of President Hugo Chavez.