© Abdullah Bailey/Alamy Stock Photo

A ban on prescribing puberty blockers to children with gender dysphoria in England, Scotland and Wales was lawful, a high court judge has ruled.The Conservative government issued an emergency order on 29 May temporarily outlawing the supply of puberty blockers pursuant to an overseas prescription, in the wake of the review by Dr Hilary Cass into gender medicine.The advocacy group TransActual and a young person who cannot be named challenged the decision, claiming it lacked rigour and was motivated by the personal views of the health secretary at the time, Victoria Atkins.They argued that she had not identified the "serious danger to health" needed to justify emergency legislation and that she should have consulted before issuing the order.However, in a judgment handed down on Monday, Mrs Justice Lang said that Atkins had acted in accordance with the law.Lang said that while the Cass review did not conclude that puberty blockers caused a serious danger to health, that was not the question it was asked to address. She also said that the fact that the review's findings and recommendations had been acted upon by NHS England, the Royal College of GPs and the General Pharmaceutical Council "gave them considerable further weight".During last month's hearing, the court heard that the temporary ban had had "a very real human cost" on more than 1,000 under-18s. Lang said: "I recognise that the claimants' evidence does show that this cohort has had difficulties in obtaining access to UK-registered GPs and mental health services since the order was made."In my view, this is essentially an issue about achieving a successful implementation of the new scheme, not the lawfulness of the order. NHS England and the DHSC [Department for Health and Social Care] should consider how implementation can be improved as soon as possible, and in any event, before the next order is made."The health secretary, Wes Streeting, who is understood to be minded to make the ban permanent, said after the high court ruling: "Children's healthcare must be evidence-led."I am working with NHS England to improve children's gender identity services and to set up a clinical trial to establish the evidence on puberty blockers."I want trans people in our country to feel safe, accepted, and able to live with freedom and dignity."