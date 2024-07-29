OF THE
Former President Trump said he would continue holding large outdoor rallies just two weeks after he was nearly killed at one by a would-be assassin.Of course, he knew he was never in any danger when he put his acting skills to work. I might add he did a pretty good job of following the script, no wonder he had his own TV show, many weak minded still think it was real.
Psstoffgoy "many weak minded still think it was n't real" fixed it for youMany weak minded still think this isn’t real [Link]
VooDoo6 I'm not commenting on whether or not I think the assassination attempt was "real" or not, but certainly "both sides" are being lied to. Hard to imagine that one over-arching power group isn't manipulating "all of it".... Also hard to accept the fact that so many thoughtful, intelligent, and well-meaning people have embraced overtly ridiculous lies as being Truth.Don’t agree on your last statement. I know how it works. I have heard Trump’s very own words & testimony. Have it saved as a video. How personal testimony of his own words do NOT match the forensic evidence of what I see. There is not a “blood covered hand & not blood everywhere” as he clearly states.
There is a wading pool at many older parks where I live (PNW), though the parks dept has forbidden their use (nanny state stuff). They remain dry, and children sometimes scrawl doodles and slogans with that fat chalk they seem to enjoy. Our wading pool today had the following slogan:
"What is wrong is right, and what is right is wrong, as in the days of Noah". There was nearby drawn a double cloud with a rainbow arching between. Did a child really write that? I would not be surprised.
BTW, the photo at the very top of this page clearly shows what appears to be blood on Trump's right index finger and thumb.[Link] Good evening, and may the psyop treat you gently!
AAF Evidently Trump was shot twice, this was some more evidence of three shooters and she shows more video coverage of how it all went down well worth watching.That is an excellent analysis she does. Impressed with her forensic -
[Link]
Comment: Aaaand in a further finger to his enemies, Trump will make a return to Pennsylvania: After the SS tried to slag the Butler/Beaver forces as the weak link in Trump's Butler security, the local forces must make sure the SS dots every "i" and crosses every "t" in setting up security for this event. The informal law enforcement grapevine must be buzzing with warnings to their fellow officers.