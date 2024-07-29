A new study has revealed that the electrostatic field created by butterflies and moths in flight allows them to attract pollen grains from flowers across air gaps up to several centimetres wide.
© GettyButterflies and moths collect so much static electricity in flight that pollen grains can be pulled across air gaps of several millimetres or even centimetres. Note the spiral of pollen rising out of the blossom.
Researchers from the University of Bristol
also observed that the amount of static electricity carried by butterflies
and moths
varies from species to species depending on variations in their ecology, such as the type of flowers they visit, whether the insects fly at day or night
, and the habitat in which they live.
The new findings, published
in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface,
suggest that this electric field increases their efficiency and effectiveness as pollinators
.
Scientists involved in the research say they already knew that flower-visiting animals, such as bees
and hummingbirds
might use static electricity to collect pollen. However, they didn't know whether this electrostatic attraction applied to a wider array of equally important pollinators, such as butterflies and moths.
"We set out to test this idea," says lead author Dr Sam England from Bristol's School of Biological Sciences
, "and see if butterflies and moths also accumulate charge, and if so, whether this charge is enough to attract pollen from flowers onto their bodies."
The research examined 269 butterflies and moths across 11 species, native to five continents, each occupying various ecological niches. This allowed them to compare and determine if these ecological variables were linked to their charge, which in turn could reveal whether static charging could be influenced by evolution.
"We've discovered that butterflies and moths accumulate so much static electricity when flying, that pollen is literally pulled through the air towards them as they approach a flower," explains Dr England.
"This means that they don't even need to touch flowers in order to pollinate them, making them very good at their jobs as pollinators, and highlighting just how important they might be to the functioning of our flowery ecosystems."
© GettyButterfly flying towards flower The movement of pollen from the flowers to butterflies or moths means they don’t need to touch plants in order to pollinate them.
So, what's the significance of these findings in the wider context?
"By establishing electrostatic charging as a trait upon which evolution can act," says Dr England, "it opens up a great deal of questions about how and why natural selection might lead to animals benefiting or suffering from the amount of static electricity that they accumulate."
In terms of practical applications, the scientists say there is the possibility for technologies to artificially increase the electrostatic charges or pollinators or pollen, all of which could improve pollination rates in natural and agricultural settings.
"For me personally, I would love to do a wider survey of as many different species of animal as possible, see how much static electricity they accumulate, and then look for any correlations with their ecology and lifestyle," concludes Dr England. "Then we can really begin to understand how evolution and static electricity interact!"
i have thought , long ago , and to this day that the big 'ol bumble bee builds up a static charge to fly so well . Maybee there is some anti-grav (anti-stactic) pressure mediation that allows for the phenomenon (aka nature) .
just a guess .
i love honey and honey loves me . [Link]