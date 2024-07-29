Kiev's military is constantly seeking new ways to replenish its ranks.the Ukrainian Justice Ministry said on Thursday. The women expressed their desire to join up in exchange for parole, a statement published on Facebook said.The move was made possible by a law adopted by parliament and signed by Vladimir Zelensky in May. The legislation allows people convicted of certain crimes to volunteer for the army in exchange for parole. Their requests are then assessed by a military medical commission and a court."The law on the mobilization of convicts, approved by the Verkhovna Rada, provides for the opportunity not only for men, but also women to enter the army," said Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Elena Vysotskaya.The minister admitted thatAs of July 23, Ukrainian authorities hadshe said. All the applicants were "put in contact" with the Ukrainian military, she added.to join the armed forces in exchange for parole since the law was adopted in May, according to the ministry.the statement said.Kiev is struggling to replenish its ranks after heavy losses suffered in battles against Russian forces. In June,Ukraine's top military commander,in an interview with the Guardian this week. He called the level of losses a "sensitive" topic that could be exploited by Russia.Kiev overhauled its national mobilization system this spring in a bid to tackle the shortage of military personnel. The reforms included lowering the draft age from 27 to 25, a significant tightening of mobilization rules, and harsher penalties for avoiding conscription.for Kiev since it announced a general mobilization soon after the start of the conflict in February 2022. Some men are even willing to risk their lives to escape the country. In late May, the Ukrainian Border Guard reported that it had recovered the bodies of 45 people who had drowned while attempting to cross the Tisza river, which runs along the frontier with Hungary and Romania.