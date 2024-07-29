loudon rapist
© The Loudoun County Public Schools rapist / Social media screenshot
The "gender-fluid" Virginia teenager who raped a freshman girl in a girl's bathroom while he was wearing a skirt was quietly released from a juvenile treatment center in November. On Wednesday, his 18th birthday, he was released from court supervision.

Because Buta Biberaj — Loudoun County's since-defeated George Soros-backed prosecutor — charged him as a juvenile, he will have no public conviction on his record. He will not appear on a sex offender registry, despite Judge Pamela Brooks saying at his January 2022 sentencing that "Over the years this court has read many psychosexual reports, and when I read yours, frankly, it scared me. It scared me for you, it scared me for society."

Now that the perpetrator is an adult, The Daily Wire is no longer withholding his name: Hunter Heckel.

In October 2021, The Daily Wire broke the news that the Loudoun County school system concealed the rape while it worked to pass a policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. Administrators transferred Heckel to a different school, where he sexually assaulted another girl.

In between, then-Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler accused parents who objected to the bathroom policy of transphobia and denied that any rape occurred in the school bathroom.

Scott Smith, the father of Heckel's first victim, said Biberaj did not notify his family upon the rapist's release in November. Biberaj lost to a Republican that same month.

Smith said after Heckel raped his daughter, Biberaj extended a plea deal for lesser charges, over his objections, that would have "made it seem like a minor thing."

"They were trying to push through a BS plea bargain with no consequence. We were told there was nothing we could do about it," Smith told The Daily Wire. "If he hadn't [assaulted a second girl], they were going to push us off a cliff."

Biberaj personally argued in court for Smith-the victim's father-to be sentenced to jail for disorderly conduct after he became angry at the school board meeting at which Ziegler denied the existence of the rape. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R.) later pardoned Smith for his disorderly conduct conviction, sending Biberaj into a fury.

The new Republican prosecutor, Bob Anderson, has since hired several people who stood up for the victims, including a lawyer who helped the Smith family navigate Heckler's prosecution and another who worked for the state to prosecute former superintendent Ziegler.

Smith — who is suing Loudoun County Public Schools after its lawyers acknowledged that it violated federal law designed to protect women — said Biberaj's defeat at the ballot box was a bright spot in a trying time.

Smith said that he was told that Heckel has "completed his high school, he has a job, and he's considering going to college."

"He basically walked out of this scarless. Hunter got a new start yesterday. When do we get our new start?"