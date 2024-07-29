© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

should she win the US presidential election in November, according to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal.President Joe Biden dropped out of the re-election race on Sunday, endorsing his vice-president for the top of the ticket. While the Democrats still need to officially confirm Harris as their nominee, media speculation about her presidency is already rampant.the Journal claimed late on Monday, citing anonymous current and former US officials.the Journal claimed that she "might ultimately align herself more closely with the progressive elements" of the Democrats and put some conditions on US support for Israel.The Journal described Harris as the current administration's "most ardent senior-level advocate of securing a cease-fire in Gaza," citing a passage from her speech in Selma, Alabama in March whenArab American Institute founder Jim Zogby told the outlet that he spoke with Harris by phone last October and believed thatthan Biden or the rest of the White House.According to NBC News, Harris is "widely expected to continue" Biden's foreign policy if elected, but "appears more willing to publicly criticize" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "express empathy for the plight of Palestinian civilians" in Gaza.Having Harris run might help the Democrats with Arab-Americans, younger voters and progressives, an anonymous source told NBC, as she is not associated with Biden's support for Israel.She had dropped out of the race for nomination herself in late 2019, before the primaries even started.was Biden's long-time foreign policy and national security adviser before his current appointment as head of the State Department.spent three years advising Biden during the administration of Barack Obama, before joining Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.reportedly struck up a friendship with Biden's son Beau, who had served in Iraq as his staff officer in 2008-2009, and later briefed Biden as the head of US Central Command.the Journal said. He is a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, who worked at both the National Security Council and the State Department,at European and Eurasian Affairs. He has also been a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group.