Lloyd Austin, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan could lose their jobs come January.Kamala Harris is unlikely to keep the current crop of national security officials,
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesUS Vice President Kamala Harris and her adviser Philip Gordon at the State Department • May 13, 2022
should she win the US presidential election in November, according to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal.
President Joe Biden dropped out of the re-election race on Sunday, endorsing his vice-president for the top of the ticket. While the Democrats still need to officially confirm Harris as their nominee, media speculation about her presidency is already rampant."Key Biden appointees, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wouldn't likely be extended in their current roles,"
the Journal
claimed late on Monday, citing anonymous current and former US officials.While Harris "hasn't had an opportunity to define her own brand of foreign policy,"
the Journal
claimed that she "might
ultimately align herself more closely with the progressive elements" of the Democrats and put some conditions on US support for Israel.
The Journal
described Harris as the current administration's "most ardent senior-level advocate of securing a cease-fire in Gaza," citing a passage from her speech in Selma, Alabama in March when she criticized the "inhumane conditions" in the Palestinian enclave.
Arab American Institute founder Jim Zogby told the outlet that he spoke with Harris by phone last October and believed that she has shown "far greater empathy" for Palestinians
than Biden or the rest of the White House.
According to NBC News, Harris is "widely expected
to continue" Biden's foreign policy if elected, but "appears more willing
to publicly criticize" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "express empathy for the plight of Palestinian civilians" in Gaza.
Having Harris run might help the Democrats with Arab-Americans, younger voters and progressives, an anonymous source told NBC, as she is not associated
with Biden's support for Israel.Biden picked Harris as his running mate in August 2020, reportedly as part of a deal to secure the nomination.
She had dropped out of the race for nomination herself in late 2019, before the primaries even started.Blinken
was Biden's long-time foreign policy and national security adviser before his current appointment as head of the State Department. Sullivan
spent three years advising Biden during the administration of Barack Obama, before joining Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Austin
reportedly struck up a friendship with Biden's son Beau, who had served in Iraq as his staff officer in 2008-2009, and later briefed Biden as the head of US Central Command.A "central role" in a Harris administration would be played by Philip Gordon, who is currently her national security adviser,
the Journal
said. He is a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, who worked at both the National Security Council and the State Department, notably as Victoria Nuland's predecessor
at European and Eurasian Affairs. He has also been a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group.
