Tesla Optimus Bot. Image credit: Tesla AI Day 2022
Tesla will begin "low production" of humanoid robots for internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday, revising his earlier timeline of a rollout by the end of 2024.

Musk also indicated that these robots, named Optimus, could enter "high production" for external companies by 2026, as stated in a post on social media platform X.

In April, Musk had projected that Optimus would be capable of performing factory tasks by the end of this year, with potential sales starting as early as the end of 2025.

Humanoid robots have been under development for years by companies like Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics. These robots are seen as solutions to potential labor shortages and are designed to handle repetitive, dangerous, or tedious tasks in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing.

Musk has a history of making ambitious promises to Wall Street that often face delays. In 2019, he promised a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020, a goal that remains unfulfilled. Recently, Musk mentioned that the unveiling of the robotaxi would be delayed due to a significant design change request.

Tesla introduced the first generation of its Optimus robot, called Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, a video showcased a second-generation bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at Tesla's facility.

Amid declining demand for electric vehicles, which constitute over 80% of Tesla's quarterly revenue, Musk has shifted focus towards artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, robotaxis, and the Optimus robot.