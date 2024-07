Tesla will begin "low production" of humanoid robots for internal use next year , CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday, revising his earlier timeline of a rollout by the end of 2024.Musk also indicated that these robots, named Optimus, could enter "high production" for external companies by 2026, as stated in a post on social media platform X.In April, Musk had projected thatHumanoid robots have been under development for years by companies like Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics . These robots are seen as solutions to potential labor shortages and are designed to handle repetitive, dangerous, or tedious tasks in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing.Musk has a history of making ambitious promises to Wall Street that often face delays. In 2019, he promised a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020, a goal that remains unfulfilled. Recently, Musk mentioned that the unveiling of the robotaxi would be delayed due to a significant design change request.Tesla introduced the first generation of its Optimus robot, called Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, a video showcased a second-generation bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at Tesla's facility.