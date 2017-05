© CEN



A robot priest that beams lights from its hands and grants automated 'blessings' to people is being met with mixed reactions at a church in Germany.The robot, called BlessU-2, was developed by the Evangelical Church in Hesse and Nassau.Take a look at how the robot priest operates in this video:"It is an experiment that is supposed to inspire discussion," Sebastian von Gehren, a spokesperson from the church, tells the Mirror , adding that the robot was deliberately not given a human-like appearance.However, the robot is being met with mixed reactions. Some churchgoers think it's great while others say they "cannot imagine a blessing from a machine."One woman visiting the church tells the Mirror that while the robot is interesting, it lacks the human touch."The machine should not replace the blessing of a pastor," clarifies Von Gehren.According to the Daily Mail , the robot was launched in the historic town of Wittenberg to mark 500 years since German priest Martin Luther published 'The 95 Theses' - a work widely acknowledged to have sparked the Protestant Reformation.(With inputs from PTI)