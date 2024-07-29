"Contrary to Director Cheatle's public statements about the 'safety' of the sloped roof of American Glass Research Building 6, one whistleblower with direct knowledge of Secret Service planning for the event alleges that there was supposed to be a law enforcement presence on the roof that day."



"In fact, the whistleblower alleges that at least one individual was specifically assigned to the roof for the duration of the rally, but this person abandoned his or her post due to the hot weather. The whistleblower further alleges that concerns over the heat prompted law enforcement to forego patrolling Building 6 and instead to station security inside the building."

Whistleblowers have revealed to Senator Josh Hawley that on the day of the attempted Trump assassination, "Since my last correspondence to you on July 19, additional whistleblowers have contacted my office with troubling information about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump," Hawley's letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas read. Hawley added that he had heard from a DHS official that "Homeland Security Investigations has nearly completed a report on its personnel's involvement in providing security for the July 13 rally. Please furnish a copy of this report to my office immediately." The Missouri Republican demanded that Mayorkas answer when and if the person left their post, which units were assigned to the roof, and whether any personnel failed to report to their assigned stations that day.