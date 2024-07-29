© Evan Vucci/AP

The Republican presidential frontrunner narrowly avoided death when a would-be assassin opened fire on him during a campaign rally last Saturday.the New York Times has reported, citing the agency's chief spokesperson. The official reportedly attributed the supposed security lapse to the service being overstretched.Trump narrowly avoided death at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when a would-be assassin's bullet clipped his ear as it whizzed past his head. Firing from a rooftop around 500 feet (150 meters) from the stage, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks killed one spectator at the rally and wounded two others before he was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.In its article on Saturday, the New York Times quotedas admitting thatsought by Trump's detail over the past few years. Its representative allegedly pointed out that the requests in question did not relate directly to the rally in Butler.The NYT also quoted an unnamed Trump campaign staffer asadding that it has beenAccording to the media outlet, Guglielmi explained in a statement that the federal agency is limited in the amount of resources it can dispatch to events. In some cases, it is forced to utilize "state or local partners to provide specialized functions," the spokesperson allegedly said.officials in the line of succession, and major presidential and VP candidates, along with their immediate families.The Times noted that last Sunday,A number of Republican lawmakers have raised questions about the agency's performance, with some even calling onto step down.Earlier this week, thecompelling the official to testify on Capitol Hill on Monday.Explaining the absence of Secret Service snipers on the rooftop where the shooter took up position, Cheatle told ABC News on Tuesday thatShe insisted that the building had been secured "from inside."Her line of reasoning, however, has failed to convince Republican lawmakers and security experts alike.