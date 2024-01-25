© InternetHaber



"Netanyahu clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers, and others kidnapped in the October debacle. We must advance the deal now. If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public."

"We need the government to now fix the problem that they have created and get these hostages home immediately."

as a Hamas official said thatA Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters the Israeli prime minister's refusal to end the military offensive in Gaza "means there is no chance for the return of the [Israeli] captives", which are estimated to be 130 in number.Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure to secure the release of the hostages, but said in a statement that theUnder a deal brokered in late November by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, more than 100 of the estimated 240 hostages taken captive to Gaza during an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.Since then, Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release the 136 hostages who remain in captivity.The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded in a statement thatRelatives of the hostages at a protest outside Netanyahu's residence demanded action. Jon Polin, father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, said:Netanyahu also took a stronger line on the issue of Palestinian statehood than before.he said.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he spoke with Netanyahu about possible solutions for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, suggesting one path could involve a non-militarized government.about Palestinian statehood after the war against Hamas in Gaza ended asa solution Biden has advocated to achieve long-term peace.In the statement on Sunday, Netanyahu repeated that he would insist upon "full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan."