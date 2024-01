© Omar Shagaleh/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"We have nothing to do with the two-state solution. We reject this notion because it means you would get a promise for a state, yet you are required to recognize the legitimacy of the other state, which is the Zionist entity. This is unacceptable."

"I believe that October 7 has enhanced this conviction, has narrowed the disagreements, and has turned the idea of liberating Palestine from the river to the sea into a realistic idea that has already begun. It is not something to be [merely] expected or hoped for. It is part of the plan, part of the agenda, and we are standing on its threshold, Allah willing."

"The only total victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages."

"It provided a political and administrative cover in all means - the weapons, the weapons production, the planning, the training, and the tunnels - while our backs were safe."

Khaled Mashaal has insisted that Palestinians won't recognize Israel and that their nation will extend "from the river to the sea"...to end the war in Gaza, proclaiming that theIn an interview posted on Tuesday by Kuwaiti podcaster Ammar Taqi, Mashaal said:The Middle East Media Research Institute provided an English translation of the interview, in whichwhich triggered the latest war in Gaza,He insisted that theMashaal made his comments as US President Joe Biden and otherwith the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuffed Washington, insisting:The October 7 attacks left more than 1,100 people dead, including almost 700 Israeli civilians and 71 foreigners, and Hamas fighters took hundreds of hostages back to Gaza. Israel responded by vowing to eliminate Hamas, an allegedly Iranian-backed militant group that has governed the Palestinian enclave since 2006. More than 25,000 people, primarily civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to Palestinian health officials.He noted that amid the war in Gaza, the slogan "from the river to the sea" has been chanted by pro-Palestinian protestors in major Western cities. He added thatWest Jerusalem dismantled all Israeli settlements in Gaza in 2005, saying it was no longer occupying the Palestinian enclave.