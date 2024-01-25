© Screenshot: X



The restaurant offers pizza and two types of shawarma, according to Jordanian media.A new eatery in Jordan that allegedly celebrates Hamas's massacre of 1,200 people in Israel has gone viral on social media, eliciting praise in Arab circles.Video posted online showed eager diners lining up outside.One social media user noted that the "Gosta Coffee" shop in the Jordanian city of Zarka serves up a drink coined "Hola Gosta," an homage to the Nazi genocide."We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocally," he added.The massacre received the highest support in Libya, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco and among Palestinians, with a staggering 0% of Judea and Samaria residents agreeing that the atrocities of Oct. 7, which also included beheadings, rape and other sexual offenses, were illegitimate.Hamas on Sunday released a statement denying its members committed atrocities on Oct. 7.The denial is a complete reversal for the terrorist group and a total disavowal of its own footage; it had supplied GoPro cameras to its operatives so that they could capture their horrific deeds on that day for posterity.