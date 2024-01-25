A new eatery in Jordan that allegedly celebrates Hamas's massacre of 1,200 people in Israel has gone viral on social media, eliciting praise in Arab circles.
According to Jordanian media, the "October 7" restaurant opened in Karak Governorate, located southwest of the capital Amman, offering pizza and two types of shawarma to hungry Jordanians.
Video posted online showed eager diners lining up outside.
One social media user noted that the "Gosta Coffee" shop in the Jordanian city of Zarka serves up a drink coined "Hola Gosta," an homage to the Nazi genocide.
"The disgraceful glorification of October 7th has to stop. The incitement and hatred against Israel breed the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre," Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday.
"We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocally," he added.
In an interview with CNN in October, Queen Rania of Jordan, who is of Palestinian descent, cast doubt on Hamas's atrocities, including beheadings of children, and accused the world of a "double standard" on Palestinian deaths in Gaza.
A recent survey of 8,000 Arabs across 16 Middle East and North African nations, including Jordan, showed overwhelming support for Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre. Around two-thirds of respondents said the terror attacks in southern Israel were a "legitimate resistance operation"; 19% said that the massacre was a "somewhat flawed but legitimate resistance operation."
The massacre received the highest support in Libya, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco and among Palestinians, with a staggering 0% of Judea and Samaria residents agreeing that the atrocities of Oct. 7, which also included beheadings, rape and other sexual offenses, were illegitimate.
Comment: See:
- The Evidence Israel Killed Its Own Citizens on 7 October
- Israel admits it killed its own at Nova music festival
- Screams without proof: questions for NYT about shoddy 'Hamas mass rape' report
- WaPo memory-holes Israeli minister's farfetched October 7 rape claim at his request
- How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival
- Analysis: Why is Israel's military killing so many of its own?
- Source of dubious 'beheaded babies' claim is Israeli settler leader who incited riots to 'wipe out' Palestinian village
Hamas on Sunday released a statement denying its members committed atrocities on Oct. 7.
"Avoiding harm to civilians, especially children, women and elderly people, is a religious and moral commitment by all the Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters," Hamas stated in the 16-page document, claiming it only targeted Israeli military sites. (The Al-Qassam Brigades is Hamas's so-called military wing.)
"We reiterate that the Palestinian resistance was fully disciplined and committed to the Islamic values during the operation and that the Palestinian fighters only targeted the occupation soldiers and those who carried weapons against our people," it added, saying that its members were "keen to avoid harming civilians" and that any such targeting was by accident.
The denial is a complete reversal for the terrorist group and a total disavowal of its own footage; it had supplied GoPro cameras to its operatives so that they could capture their horrific deeds on that day for posterity.
I'll pay fair - OK?
Great - I'll take a veggie pizza
with pepperoni added and
cook it well a little extra
if you don't mind
- extra large
please.
~
BK, Poem of the Day, one and only, 12524 953