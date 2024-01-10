© The Grayzone

Family of "the girl in the black dress" accuses NYT of having "invented" rape claim

we would never agree. Never."

"There is currently no trace of the video on the internet despite the [NY Times] claim that it 'went viral.' Moreover, the Israeli press, despite reporting on hundreds of stories about the October 7 victims, never mentioned 'the woman in the black dress' even once previous to the December 28 story."

Israeli police "failed to connect the acts with the victims"

"The police are having difficulty locating victims of sexual assault from the Hamas attack, or people who witnessed such attacks, and decided to appeal to the public to encourage those who have information on the matter to come forward and give testimony. Even in the few cases in which the organization collected testimony about sexual offenses committed on October 7, it failed to connect the acts with the victims who were harmed by them."

Israeli police "key witness" quoted by Times made impossible claims; evidence is elusive

Testimony by supposed paramedic debunked by official records, previous record of lying to media

Times' key "eyewitness" changed story multiple times, did not mention rape in initial testimony

A day later,

until you interviewed him.

Times' "rescuer" source has established pattern of lying, embellishment; works for group with documented history of sexual abuse, corruption

NY Times report larded with innuendo that proves nothing

though never detailed by the

Times