We know that large percentages of academics and students refrain from expressing their views on certain topics for fear of being denounced, mobbed or formally sanctioned. Self-censorship on campus is frequently discussed in the media - and rightly so. But what's the situation in the population at large? And how has it changed over time?This question is not necessarily ideal, though it has the advantage that it was first put to the American people way back in 1954 by the sociologist Samuel Stouffer - which permits the study of long-term trends. When the authors plotted the percentage who said they did not feel free to speak their mind over time, this is what they found:There is a clear increase in self-censorship. (Although note that the years on the x-axis are not always consecutive because they represent the specific years in which surveys were available.) In 1954, only 13% of Americans said they did not feel free to speak their mind. By 1987, this had grown to 21%; by 2011 to 31%; and by 2020 to 46%.The second study that came to my attention is from Germany. Researchers from the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy asked a sample of Germans, "Do you have the feeling that you can express your political opinion freely in Germany today, or is it better to be careful?"This is a question they first post back in 1953 (in West Germany), although unfortunately the figures published in the study only go back to 1990 (the year of reunification). Here's what the researchers found:Interestingly, the researchers found that only among Green voters was there a majority who said they can express their political opinions freely. Among supporters of the Alternative für Deutschland party, 62% said it is better to be careful. This Left-Right divide is also present in the U.S., where Republicans are much more likely to refrain from saying these due to the political climate.