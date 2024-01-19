© Evangeline Shaw on Unsplash



Finally, they admit that Free Speech is more scary than climate change

Persistent false information (deliberate or otherwise) widely spread through media networks, shifting public opinion in a significant way towards distrust in facts and authority. Includes, but is not limited to: false, imposter, manipulated and fabricated content.

Their greatest fear is that you might hear the other side

Misinformation and disinformation may radically disrupt electoral processes in several economies over the next two years.

- A growing distrust of information, as well as media and governments as sources, will deepen polarized views - a vicious cycle that could trigger civil unrest and possibly confrontation.

- There is a risk of repression and erosion of rights as authorities seek to crack down on the proliferation of false information - as well as risks arising from inaction.

Do not be intimidated, either by the political caste or by parasites who live off the state. Do not surrender to a political class that only wants to stay in power and retain its privileges. Do not surrender to the advance of the state. The state is not the solution. The state is the problem itself. You are the true protagonists of this story and rest assured that as from today, Argentina is your staunch, unconditional ally.

Today, states don't need to directly control the means of production to control every aspect of the lives of individuals, with tools such as printing money, debt, subsidies, controlling the interest rate, price controls, and regulations to correct so-called market failures. They can control the lives and fates of millions of individuals....

11: "They say that capitalism is evil because it's individualistic and that collectivism is good because it's altruistic, of course with the money of others."



12: "Those who promote social justice, they advocate the idea that the whole economy is a pie that can be shared in better ways, but that pie is not a fixed given, it's wealth that get generated in what Israel Kirzner for instance calls a Market Discovery Process."



13: "If the state punishes the capitalists when they are successful, and gets in the way of the (Market) Discovery Process, they will destroy their incentives and the consequence is that they will produce less, and the pie will be smaller, and this will harm society as a whole."



14: "Collectivism, by inhibiting the (Market) Discovery Process and hindering the appropriation of discoveries, ends up binding the hands of entrepreneurs and preventing them to provide better goods and services at a better price."