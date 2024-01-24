Last week, World Economic Forum held their annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland. What struck me in several discussions, is how deeply the Davos attendees care about democracy. Sure, they may be enormously privileged and powerful, but they seem awful keen that we, the deplorables have political power with an effective system of checks and balances. One such voice is the talented Mr. Alex Soros, son of his equally talented father, George.
In a display of veritable oratorical fireworks in this moving clip, young Mr. Soros drew attention to the clear and present danger to our precious democracy: Donald Trump. We should only hope that the good people at Davos can save democracy by somehow preventing the American people from voting wrong in November.
What if it's not really about democracy?
But just for argument's sake, what if these oligarchs are even more keen on values other than democracy? Say, things like resource wealth and control of trade flows? I know, that sounds crazy, but let's just entertain the notion. Back in 1942, smack in the middle of World War II, Andreas Dorpalen published the book titled, The World of General Haushofer, Geopolitics in Action. Echoing the philosophy of Halford Mackinder, one of the founding fathers of British geopolitics, the author expressed his deep concern for democracy in Eurasia:
"The conception of Euro-Asia to which we thus attain is that of a continuous land, ... measuring twenty-one million square miles, or more than three times the area of North America... The spaces within the Russian empire and Mongolia are so vast, and their potentialities in population, wheat, cotton, fuel, and metals so incalculably great, that it is inevitable that a vast economic world, more or less apart, will develop inaccessible to oceanic commerce... In the world at large, [Russia] occupies the central strategical position held by Germany in Europe. ... The full development of her modern railway mobility is merely a matter of time... The oversetting of the balance of power in favor of the pivot state... would permit of the use of vast continental resources for fleet-building, and the empire of the world would then be in sight. This might happen if Germany were to ally herself with Russia."Since neither Russia nor Germany know how to properly run a democracy, preventing their cooperation or alliance has been something of an obsession of our democracy loving oligarchs. Two world wars were orchestrated and fought for this very reason (they forgot to mention this in our history courses). The current proxy war in Ukraine and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines are the result of the very same continued concern for democracy. As recently as 2014, George Friedman, the founder of Stratfor vented the very same obsession speaking at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs:
"The primordial interest of the United States over which for a century we fought wars.. has been the relationship between Germany and Russia because united, they are the only force that could threaten us, and to make sure that that doesn't happen. ... Therefore, it's not an accident that General Hodges, who's been appointed to be blamed for all of this, is talking about prepositioning troops in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and the Baltics. ... The issue to which we don't have the answer is, what will Germany do? ... we don't know the German position... They have a very complex relationship to the Russians. The Germans themselves don't know what to do ... For the United States, the primordial fear is, German technology and German capital, Russian natural resources, Russian manpower, as the only combination that has for centuries, scared the hell out of the United States. So, how does this play out? Well, the US has already put its cards on the table: it's the line from the Baltics to the Black Sea."Of course, Friedman was a bit disingenuous here: the United States has NOT been scared by Russia/Germany alliance "for centuries." The United States was infected with that fear when British Empire's stakeholders infiltrated and co opted the US as at the turn of the 20th century to turn it into a new&improved battering ram of imperial enforcement, paid for by the American taxpayer.
The future of NATO
So, in what way could Donald Trump ruin their democracy? In many ways, but among other things Trump pushed for the dissolution of NATO and even signalled his intention to withdraw US troops from Germany. That would be a very evil affront to democracy: already way back in 1993, Alex Soros's father George wrote about the pivotal importance of NATO and the need for its eastward expansion, in spite of the fact that its very adversary, the Soviet Union, had collapsed two years prior:
"The original mission was to defend the free world against the Soviet empire. ... if NATO has any mission at all, it is to project its power and influence into the region..."Soros senior explained the wonderful benefit of expanding NATO eastward:
"... the combination of manpower from Eastern Europe with the technical capabilities of NATO would greatly enhance the military potential of the Partnership because it would reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries, which is the main constraint on their willingness to act."In other words, Mr. Soros was planning on synergy of our tech and war profiteering and Eastern European cannon fodder.
Furthermore, he anticipated the problem of the United States that could materialize if Donald Trump wins the Presidency the second time:
"There is a discrepancy between the needs of the world for a new world order and the national self-interest of the United States."Trump and his deplorable supporters might selfishly pursue the self-interest of the United States and betray the new world order, which would be terrible for the Soroses and their friends. Soros senior put all this down in his 1993 paper, "Toward the New World Order: the Future of NATO."
As we can witness today, his words weren't just idle musings of a sentimental defender of democracy. More than half a million Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have now paid for these ideas with their lives.
It's about Eurasian hegemony
The struggle is about the empire's Eurasian hegemony, which requires the destruction of Russia. In June 2022, the then Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov corroborated as much in a TV interview in Ukraine:
"At the NATO summit in Madrid [June 2022], it was clearly delineated that over the coming decade, the main threat to the alliance would be the Russian Federation. Today Ukraine is eliminating that threat. We are carrying out NATO's mission today. They aren't shedding their blood. We're shedding ours."Reznikov further explained that Ukraine was "de facto already a member of NATO," and that NATO wasn't just a military alliance but an economic and political block. Amazingly, his statements conform to the exact same script that the talented Mr. Soros democratically formulated 29 years earlier.
Only in such advanced, export-grade democracies can one man script such momentous historical developments that result in rolling wars and rivers of blood spilled over plans and agendas that only benefit the occult oligarchy that employs that man as their errand boy. It's little wonder that today, his son is just as devoted to defending this kind of democracy: it is so, so precious, the American people must not be allowed to spoil it by electing Donald Trump.
About the Author:
Alex Krainer - @NakedHedgie is the creator of I-System Trend Following and publisher of daily TrendCompass investor reports which cover over 200 financial and commodities markets.