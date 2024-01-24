Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) quashed hope for a bill introduced in the Florida legislature that would allow taxpayer funds to pay for former President Donald Trump's legal expenses.However, DeSantis responded to a report on the bill on Monday that detailed that "some Florida Republicans want taxpayers to pay Trump's legal bills."Following DeSantis's unsupportive response to the measure, which came just one day after he suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, Garcia signaled her plan to withdraw the bill."This bill was filed on January 5th amidst a crowded primary, including two Florida residents," she said.