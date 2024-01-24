ron desantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) quashed hope for a bill introduced in the Florida legislature that would allow taxpayer funds to pay for former President Donald Trump's legal expenses.

Republican Trump endorser state Sen. Ileana Garcia introduced the bill, "Grants for Victims of Political Discrimination," which would authorize up to $5 million to be granted to a qualified person.

However, DeSantis responded to a report on the bill on Monday that detailed that "some Florida Republicans want taxpayers to pay Trump's legal bills."

"But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen," DeSantis wrote on X.


Following DeSantis's unsupportive response to the measure, which came just one day after he suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, Garcia signaled her plan to withdraw the bill.

"This bill was filed on January 5th amidst a crowded primary, including two Florida residents," she said.

"My concern was the political weaponization against conservative candidates, and while @JimmyPatronis brought me this bill at a time when all candidates were committing to campaign through the primary, one frontrunner now remains, and he can handle himself. I will be withdrawing the bill," she said.