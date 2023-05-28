DeSantisMurdochTrump
© MEGA/Twitter/Euromaidan Press/KJN
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis • Fox's Rupert Murdoch • Former US President Donald Trump
Fox Corp boss, Rupert Murdoch has officially taken a side in the Republican race leading up to the 2024 National elections, and this time he is backing Ron DeSantis.

According to Vanity Fair, the conservative news mogul invited the Florida Governor to his Vineyard in Bel Air, California for dinner in 2020 and assured him that Fox would support his potential presidential run in 2024.

Earlier this year, signs of this sentiment became more apparent as Fox implemented a soft ban on Trump and began featuring DeSantis more frequently.

Additionally, during this time, the Dominion lawsuit loomed over the news corporation, prompting it to distance itself from the election controversy and thus steer clear of Trump.

Murdoch even expressed regret, stating that he would have preferred his anchors to be more assertive in denouncing Trump's election conspiracies that defined his campaigns. He was also quoted saying, "I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight," per the Independent.

As the situation unfolded, Knewz reported allegations of higher-ups within the company trying to shift the blame for the election denial onto its anchors. A senior producer claimed that the company was scapegoating her and her female colleagues, including Maria Bartiromo.

Perhaps the most significant move by Fox to close the door on Trump and his 2020 election denial scandal came with the dismissal of Tucker Carlson and the eyewatering settlement reached with Dominion.

On Trump's side, his decision to participate in CNN's Town Hall event, despite their previous antagonistic relationship, emphasized his falling out with Murdoch.

Aside from Fox, Trump has long since escalated a war against DeSantis and even drew backlash from his own party members in congress because of his style of play.

However, despite the influence of the heavyweight News empire and its support of DeSantis, Trump remains the favorite among Republicans as seen in recent polls by Fox News and Gallup.

DeSantis is expected to officially enter the race for the 2024 presidency next week.