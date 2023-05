Fox Corp boss, Rupert Murdoch has officially taken a side in the Republican race leading up to the 2024 National elections, and this time he is backing Ron DeSantis.According to Vanity Fair,Earlier this year, signs of this sentiment became more apparent asAdditionally, during this time, theloomed over the news corporation, prompting it to distance itself from the election controversy and thus steer clear of Trump.Murdoch even expressed regret, stating that he would have preferred his anchors to be more assertive in denouncing Trump's election conspiracies that defined his campaigns. He was also quoted saying, "I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight," per the Independent As the situation unfolded, Knewz reported allegations of higher-ups within the company trying to shift the blame for the election denial onto its anchors. A senior producer claimed that the company was scapegoating her and her female colleagues, including Maria Bartiromo On Trump's side,despite their previous antagonistic relationship,Aside from Fox, Trump has long since escalated a war against DeSantis and even drew backlash from his own party members in congress because of his style of play.However, despite the influence of the heavyweight News empire and its support of DeSantis, Trump remains the favorite among Republicans as seen in recent polls by Fox News and Gallup.