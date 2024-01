© IDF



Two of Israel's largest weapons manufacturers are attending an arms fair in London this week alongside Britain's most senior military officers.make many of the missiles and drones that Israel uses to bomb Gaza. Both companies have sent staff to speak at the convention.He is a colonel on reserve in Israel's army, whose military career has seen him approve settlement expansion on Palestinian land in the West Bank. Britain regards Israel's settlement building there to be illegal under international law.Pinto was due to speak tomorrow at Twickenham rugby stadium, which is hosting the Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicles Conference - a global gathering of arms dealers and tank manufacturers.on Friday hours after Declassified drew his background to the MoD's attention. A colleague from Rafael will deliver the speech instead.Another 10 civilians from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) are listed as speakers.A VIP Gala Dinner is planned for Tuesday night, followingThey will discuss "precision and effectiveness in close proximity combat". Rafael makes a machine gun turret for Israeli tanks, among many other armaments.It comes as 10,000 Palestinian children have been killed by Israel in Gaza over the last 100 days, according to Save the Children.A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told Declassified:Defence IQ did not provide Declassified with press passes to attend the conference. Nor did it answer our questions about whether Pinto's whereabouts would be referred to the Metropolitan Police's war crimes unit.Rafael was asked to comment.The move favoured settlers and was in defiance of an Israeli High Court ruling that sought to protect Palestinian farmland. The incident was documented by Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group which has received funding from Britain's Foreign Office.Appropriating land during a military occupation is an act of pillage that can be regarded by the International Criminal Court as a war crime.Pinto went on to serve as Israel's defence attaché to Greece before joining Rafael. He was due to speak alongside Rafael's force protection manager, Lieutenant Colonel Moshe Adler, a fellow reservist.Their colleague, Timer Gabso, will give a speech on Monday aboutGabso will discuss "Beyond Line of Sight Enemy Detection and Neutralization" and "Optimization of Shooter Allocation". He is Rafael's head of marketing in its "multi domain warfare directorate".Elbit, which supplies the IDF with 85% of its drones and land warfare equipment, is also sending speakers to Twickenham.They will discuss the company's Ironfist It is playing a key role in Israel's invasion of Gaza, where Palestinian fighters are firing anti-tank rockets in defence of the besieged enclave.Elbit has factories in the UK which are being targeted by direct action group Palestine Action.In a recent interview , the group's co-founder Huda Ammori told Declassified: