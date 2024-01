© Domenico Stinellis/AP



Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani told local media Saturday that his country had halted all arms shipments to Israel since Hamas's brutal October 7 onslaught.The minister's comments, made in an interview with Italian newspapers Nazione, Giorno, and Resto del Carlino,said Tajani, according to a report from Italian news agency ANSA.Speaking at a Friday meeting of the center-left Democratic Party, which she heads, Schlein said thataccording to ANSA.added the opposition lawmaker.According to Israeli news site Walla,, which include helicopters and naval artillery.In separate news,, ANSA reported.On Sunday, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stated refusal to accept a two-state formula for peace, Tajani told reporters that President Isaac Herzog is nonetheless open to such a solution, according to a report in Italian daily Il Tempo.Tajani, a former air force officer who has led the conservative Forza Italia party since the death of its chairman Silvio Berlusconi in July, made an early solidarity visit to Israel at the start of the war on Hamas, and in November reaffirmed with other G7 nations his belief in Israel's right to defend itself, within the bounds of international law, against Hamas aggression.On the subject of South Africa's ongoing claim at the International Court of Justice that Israel is committing "genocide" against Gazans,Berlusconi, the erstwhile leader of Tajani's party, and a colorful, scandal-ridden, media mogul who served as Italy's prime minister for a cumulative nine years, was known to be a strong supporter of Israel, even raising the possibility that the Jewish state join the European Union. It was under Berlusconi that Italy sold 30 jet trainers to Israel, in a billion-dollar deal. Though critical of Israel's West Bank settlements, Berlusconi at one time stated that the West should support Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.