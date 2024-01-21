funny highway signs banned illinois
© Associated Press
Signs will be prohibited by the year 2026, according to officials

Illinois drivers who appreciate humorous messages while they're on area highways will be sad to learn that such signs will be banned in coming years.

According to new guidance released this week, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to implement changes outlined in a new manual released last month.

Overhead electronic signs with obscure meanings, pop culture references or those intended to be funny will be banned in 2026 because they can be "misunderstood or distracting to drivers," according to the Associated Press.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has had some noteworthy humorous signs in recent years. Some of the most notable IDOT signs included "No Texting, No Speeding, No Ketchup" in an image captured by the Daily Herald.
© courtesy of Kevin Pang
An electronic sign on I-90/94 heading southbound toward downtown Chicago touts safety and the local hatred of ketchup on hot dogs. It's part of an Illinois Department of Transportation campaign to reduce crashes.
© IDOT
IDOT pumped up its digital messages to catch drivers' attention, in this case with a pointed reminder about cyclists.
A "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" inspired sign in recent years read "Cousin Eddie says Twitter's full, put the phone away," while another captured by WIFR talked about prohibitions on texting while driving, reading "OMG, Are you texting? I can't even."

Signage must be "simple, direct, brief, legible and clear" according to the new manual.

It is unclear how long it will take Illinois to switch its protocols on overhead signage.