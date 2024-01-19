voter boxes
Should academic freedom of speech be replaced with "justice"? Are elections a danger to our democracy? Some people think so!

sandra korn 1
The author of the above, Sandra Korn, explains that we need to give up on academic freedom in favor of academic justice:
Instead, I would like to propose a more rigorous standard: one of 'academic justice'. When an academic community observes research promoting or justifying oppression, it should ensure that this research does not continue.
Sandra Korn did not achieve eminence after graduation from Harvard:

sandra korn 2
However, her idea took on a life of its own. For example, to some people, it is not enough that two thirds of teenagers agree with them. Consider this Guardian article:

guardian article
Someone of a more optimistic disposition could be happy that two thirds of teenagers do not believe climate change is exaggerated. Instead, the author is fuming about one third of teenagers who have doubts and concerns about an important issue they are facing.

The proposed solution is to stop platforming climate denial. The definition of climate denial is ever-changing and constantly expanding.

Even content agreeing with global warming but questioning specific climate solutions is now considered harmful misinformation. Imran Ahmed from CCDH explains:
In this report, for the first time, researchers at the Centre for Countering Digital Hate have quantified the startling and important rise over the past five years in what we call "New Denial" — the departure from rejection of anthropogenic climate change, to attacks on climate science and scientists, and rhetoric seeking to undermine confidence in solutions to climate change. "New Denial" claims now constitute 70% of all climate denial claims made on YouTube, up from 35% six years ago.
This piece explains that elections in 2024 are a threat:

bloomberg article
You may recall that the WEF agenda contributor and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation adviser Adam Grant concluded that elections are bad for our democracy:

adam grant article
Should we feel sorry about doubting official stories, believing in freedom of speech, or questioning anything that does not make sense to us? Are we a danger to ourselves?

Should we be thankful to maximalist ideologues, demanding total obedience and refusing even an iota of questioning?