Biden and his allies are touting that the president's campaign raised $97 million in the last three months of 2023 ,and that it had $117 million on hand at the end of that period. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, raised $154 million and had $195 million in the bank at the same point in the 2020 election cycle, The New York Times reported Despite Biden's low approval rating, his campaign says it received donations from 520,000 unique donors.The Biden campaign said it raised over $15 million during one weekend of fundraisers in wealthy neighborhoods of Los Angeles targeting high-dollar donors and Hollywood elites, Deadline reported . Biden's reelection effort has received an outsized amount of support from the wealthiest zip codes in the country.While Biden has raised considerable cash, Republicans have spent a large sum on their ongoing presidential primary. Republicans spent more than $100 million on ads in Iowa alone, according to NBC News.The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.