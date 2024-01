© Open Brain

About one-third of U.S. adults say they believe President Biden was not legitimately elected president of the United States in 2020, according a poll released this week.The Washington Post/University of Maryland (Post-UMD) survey examines evolving views of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — as the third anniversary of the insurrection is coming up Saturday. A similar poll was conducted in December 2021.The biggest drop in those who said the 2020 election results were legitimate came from Republicans — 31 percent in 2023, down from 39 percent two years earlier.Among Democrats, 91 percent say Biden was legitimately elected, a slight dip from 94 percent two years ago, and 66 percent of independents say the incumbent was legitimately elected, down from 72 percent in December 2021.The Post noted that, among those who primarily get their information from Fox News, only about 3 in 10 people say the president's election was legitimate."To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Bill Barr, Trump's then-attorney general, said in the month following the 2020 presidential election, rejecting the former president's repeated claims of election fraud.The Post-UMD poll was conducted Dec. 14-18 among 1,024 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, with error margins larger for subgroups.