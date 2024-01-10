Political analyst Elijah Magnier joined Sputnik's Political Misfits program Monday to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declining political fortunes as the country pulls troops from northern Gaza.
In a discussion with host John Kiriakou, the journalist said:
"Netanyahu is in real trouble today. First, he is attacked by his coalition in the government... the finance minister [Bezalel] Smotrich and the security minister [Itamar] Ben-Gvir warned him if he stopped the attack on Gaza, saying that they want the [Israeli] settlers to return to Gaza after they were asked to leave in 2005 by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.The Biden administration has largely defended Netanyahu's military operation in Gaza, which has killed 1% of the enclave's population over the previous months. Both Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have a long history of strong support for Israel.
"This objective contradicts with the American announcement that the Palestinians will go nowhere and will remain in Gaza, and any ethnic cleansing is not permitted, which means that the coalition and Netanyahu's government is not going to hold."
But, hounded by elements of his party's base and activists who have dubbed him "Genocide Joe," Biden has been compelled to offer rhetorical opposition. His administration has criticized far-right members of Netanyahu's government calling for a population transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.
Magnier said Netanyahu's future may depend on Biden losing reelection later this year, with a second Donald Trump administration likely being more amenable to ethnic cleansing:
"He [Netanyahu] needs to keep going in this war, first to avoid the fall of the coalition and have the war last for as long as possible, waiting in the hope that Donald Trump will come to power. Trump will be extremely happy to put pressure on Egypt to open the gate and force an exodus of all the Palestinians and give him the whole of Gaza. The only hope for Netanyahu is to disregard what the Biden administration wants."
Comment: Biden's priorities are consistently self-serving. His popularity is flat-lining both at home and abroad. He faces mounting criminal justice allegations while scamming 10% 'for the big guy' (genocide or not). Trump has had nothing to do with 'ethnic cleansing', not during his presidency nor expectations in the future.
Discussion then shifted towards South Africa's recent filing of genocide charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The South African government delivered an 80-page complaint against Israel last week, documenting various statements from members of the Israeli government expressing support for ethnic cleansing and mass civilian casualties. The charges are set to be heard this week.
Magnier recalled:
"Ministers in the Netanyahu government said, 'We want to kill all the Palestinians, we don't want anyone in Gaza to remain alive, and we want to force an exodus on them if they don't leave Gaza'. The heritage minister of Benjamin Netanyahu's government said we need to use nuclear bombs on Gaza. And the other minister said we are going to cut both electricity and food and supply to Gaza and 'don't lecture us about human rights.'"He went on to say:
"All these represent clear evidence [of genocidal intent]. Plus all the films and videos that are posted on TikTok and social media by the Israeli army itself inside Gaza showing how they're blowing up those homes by spreading explosive everywhere. And then another officer saying, 'Well, I killed two boys of 20 because I didn't find any children to kill.' And the snipers killing civilians who were raising white flags and raising their arms in the sky. So all these represent solid proof of crimes against humanity and war crimes that Israel is committing.
"I think many countries would like to see some of the international laws coming back to normality."