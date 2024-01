© Maya Alleruzzo/AP



"Netanyahu is in real trouble today. First, he is attacked by his coalition in the government... the finance minister [Bezalel] Smotrich and the security minister [Itamar] Ben-Gvir warned him if he stopped the attack on Gaza, saying that they want the [Israeli] settlers to return to Gaza after they were asked to leave in 2005 by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.



"This objective contradicts with the American announcement that the Palestinians will go nowhere and will remain in Gaza, and any ethnic cleansing is not permitted, which means that the coalition and Netanyahu's government is not going to hold."

"He [Netanyahu] needs to keep going in this war, first to avoid the fall of the coalition and have the war last for as long as possible, waiting in the hope that Donald Trump will come to power. Trump will be extremely happy to put pressure on Egypt to open the gate and force an exodus of all the Palestinians and give him the whole of Gaza. The only hope for Netanyahu is to disregard what the Biden administration wants."

"Ministers in the Netanyahu government said, 'We want to kill all the Palestinians, we don't want anyone in Gaza to remain alive, and we want to force an exodus on them if they don't leave Gaza'. The heritage minister of Benjamin Netanyahu's government said we need to use nuclear bombs on Gaza. And the other minister said we are going to cut both electricity and food and supply to Gaza and 'don't lecture us about human rights.'"

"All these represent clear evidence [of genocidal intent]. Plus all the films and videos that are posted on TikTok and social media by the Israeli army itself inside Gaza showing how they're blowing up those homes by spreading explosive everywhere. And then another officer saying, 'Well, I killed two boys of 20 because I didn't find any children to kill.' And the snipers killing civilians who were raising white flags and raising their arms in the sky. So all these represent solid proof of crimes against humanity and war crimes that Israel is committing.



"I think many countries would like to see some of the international laws coming back to normality."

