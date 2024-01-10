© Getty Images / Josue Decavele

Nearly two-thirds of US voters see the record influx of illegal aliens crossing the nation's southern border as not just a crisis, but an "invasion," a new Rasmussen Reports poll has found.The nationwide survey of 1,044 likely US voters comes at a time when the border crisis is weighing on President Joe Biden's approval rating as he campaigns for reelection later this year. A Monmouth University poll released last month showed that just 26% of US adults approve of Biden's immigration policies, while his overall approval rating dropped to a record low of 34%.The Biden administration is on pace to have more than 12 million illegal migrant encounters during his four-year term, according to an estimate by Datahazard, compared with 4.76 million during the Trump years. Border Patrol officers intercepted 172 foreign nationals who appeared on the FBI's terrorism watch list in the past fiscal year, compared with 14 combined during Trump's four years in office.Senator Marsha Blackburn and other Republican lawmakers have pointed out that while the Biden administration pleads unsuccessfully to get more help from Mexico in slowing the migrant influx,