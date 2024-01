© PO 2nd Class Michael Lopez/U.S. Navy Photo



A US Navy serviceman who admitted to accepting bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for sensitive US military information has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.US District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Monday handed down the 27-month prison sentence to Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, of Monterey Park, Calif.The Justice Department had sought a sentence of 37 months, arguing that Zhao had obstructed the government's investigation.The sailor admitted to receiving nearly $15,000 in bribes from the intelligence officer between August 2021 and May 2023, when he worked at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, Calif."Officer Zhao betrayed his country and the men and women of the US Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary," US Attorney Martin Estrada said at the time of Zhao's guilty plea. "While he and the PRC officer he served took great pains to conceal their corrupt scheme, investigators were vigilant in uncovering this shameful plot.""He's ready to take responsibility for what he has done," Tarek Shawky, the sailor's attorney, said at the sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, according to Courthouse News Services . "He trusted somebody he shouldn't have trusted and made some poor decisions."Shawky had asked the judge for a 12-month sentence for his client.Wei, who served aboard the San Diego-based USS Essex, was busted on espionage charges after he allegedly provided China with detailed information of the ship and its crew.