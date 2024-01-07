© Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images



"We have real concerns that the changes and withdrawal of previously anticipated funding for 23/24 will result in unintended consequences and impact the country's support program as a whole."

"Our welcome accommodation ensures that we can offer everyone who needs it an initial safe place to stay. However, we do not want people to spend longer than necessary without a settled place to call home."

"We expect thousands of men, women, and children from Ukraine to become homeless here in the UK. It is difficult for them to get the help they need to find long-term housing, and they are often unable to meet upfront rental costs."

to help them meet the costs of providing temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, the Daily Record reported on Friday.As a result, officials said they may pull staff from the hotels that have been housing Ukrainian refugees at the state's expense, according to the news outlet.Labour MSP Mark Griffin said the decision not to continue the funding would bethe paper reported.Deputy leader of Edinburgh Council Mandy Watt told the Daily Record:social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said in December.Under the program,and be temporarily housed. Many of them were placed in hotels and on cruise ships.Ukrainians have been fleeing to the UK in search of refuge since the conflict between Moscow and Kiev escalated in February 2022. However, a study for the British Red Cross published last month revealed that thousands of Ukrainians could face "homelessness" this winter.Olivia Field, head of policy and advocacy at the British Red Cross, said:the Center for Cities think tank estimated last year. It said thecompared to the average European country.The large influx of Ukrainian refugees is also affecting neighboring Ireland, which is dealing with a housing crisis, too. Three out of five people in Ireland believe the country has taken in too many Ukrainians, according to a Business Post/Red C poll published in late November.The Irish government will cut welfare rates and reduce the time new arrivals from Ukraine can stay in public housing to 90 days, starting at the end of January, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.