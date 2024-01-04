© Handout / Venezuelan Armed Forces/AFP



'Recklessness'

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.Venezuela and Guyana have been locked in a land dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana's territory, but has long been claimed by Caracas.London diverted the patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana "as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic patrol task deployment."A Guyana foreign ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the "uneventful" arrival of the warship in its waters on Friday.Rocio San Miguel, a Venezuelan military expert and normally a critic of the government, said Britain's military response was "recklessness that forces Venezuela to respond as it has done.""It is nothing unusual. However, in the actual context... of the challenge to the sovereignty by Venezuela, it has taken on a new meaning."I can see how they would see it as a threat."He said the military exercises were "a show of force" from Maduro, ahead of elections in 2024.Guyana, a former British and Dutch colony, insists the Essequibo frontiers were determined by an arbitration panel in 1899.But Venezuela claims the Essequibo River to the region's east forms a natural border recognized as far back as 1777.Brazil urged both parties to respect an agreement reached after Maduro and Guyana President Irfaan Ali met earlier this month in the Caribbean, where they vowed not to resort to force to settle the dispute.(AFP)