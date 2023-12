© Matias Delaceoix



"It is taking steps with a view toward acquiring control over and administering the territory in dispute. Furthermore, Venezuelan military officials announced that Venezuela is taking concrete measures to build an airstrip to serve as a 'logistical support point for the integral development of the Essequibo.'"

Venezuela approved a referendum to take over the neighboring oil-rich Essequibo region controlled by the sovereign nation of Guyana after a vote Sunday, according to election officials.when the border was drawn more than a century ago. It remains unclear how Maduro will enforce the results of the vote.and the vote has its residents on edge.The National Electoral Council claimed to have counted more than 10.5 million votes even though few voters could be seen at polling sites throughout the voting period for the five-question referendum. The council, however, did not explain whether the number of votes was equivalent to each voter or if it was the sum of each individual answer.Venezuelan voters were asked whether they support establishing a state in the Essequibo territory, granting citizenship to current and future area residents and rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations' top court in settling the disagreement between the South American countries.whose Defense Ministry recently said in a statement that it has "intensified its defense actions" and boosted its military presence in the region as a result of the dispute.Essequibo is larger than Greece and rich in minerals. It also gives access todrawing the attention of Maduro's government.Maduro told supporters gathered in Caracas, the capital, after referendum results were announced.He claimed the referendum had a "very important level of participation."Yet long lines typical of electoral events did not form outside voting centers in Caracas throughout Sunday, even after the country's top electoral authority, Elvis Amoroso, announced the 12-hour voting period would be extended by two hours, according to the Associated Press.If the participation figure offered by Amoroso refers to voters, it would mean more people voted in the referendum than they did for Hugo Chávez, Maduro's mentor and predecessor, when he was re-elected in the 2012 presidential contest. But if it is equivalent to each individual answer marked by voters, turnout could drop to as low as 2.1 million voters.but the judges did not specifically ban officials from carrying out Sunday's five-question referendum. Guyana had asked the court to order Venezuela to halt parts of the vote.Although the practical and legal implications of the referendum remain unclear, in comments explaining Friday's verdictsaid statements from Venezuela's government suggest: