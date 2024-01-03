© Sergey Savostyanov / Sputnik / Pool



OPEC+ agreements continue in difficult conditions

Russia stands by its allies under any circumstances

A long-awaited meeting: Russia and Türkiye need each other

Iran: Trust is the key to success

"What humanity is suffering from today is the adoption of unilateral measures and a global unjust system. We can see a clear manifestation of this today in the events taking place in the Gaza Strip," Raisi said during a meeting with Putin.

Russian forums are popular with Middle Eastern leaders

" Of interest at this meeting were the Crown Prince's words about the "unfair world order." "The current development of the situation in the world dictates the need to create new mechanisms for trade and economic cooperation between countries without imposing any ideologies, without pressure from third countries," he said.

The war in Gaza - the region is in flames again

Putin's Middle East tour

The meeting in Marrakech

"Today's meeting is taking place in the context of strengthening relations between the Russian Federation and the Arab world. We are interested in raising the level of dialogue with Russia to a strategic one. Our partnership is based on mutual respect and the desire to respect the interests of the parties to each other."

The region's countries, like Russia, are trying to find ways to protect their national interests, while respecting the aspirations of other players. Thus, Moscow and Middle Eastern countries are united by the desire to create a new and just world order, where an end will be put to the destructive hegemony of Washington and its allies.

By Murad Sadygzade, President of the Middle East Studies Center, Visiting Lecturer, HSE University (Moscow)