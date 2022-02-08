© Getty Images / Mario TamaImages



Despite NATO's insistence that it is a defensive organization, the US-led military bloc has not always acted that way, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, citing examples of interventions in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Putin commented on the possibility of NATO's expansion into Ukraine and Georgia, which Russia has strongly opposed, claiming that it presents a threat to its national security.Western officials and media outlets have been warning for months that Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine, which it has repeatedly denied. In December, Moscow sent a set of security proposals to US and NATO leaders requesting guarantees that the bloc would not expand into Ukraine or Georgia, two countries that share borders with Russia. In January, negotiators from the two sides met several times in Europe to discuss de-escalation.Macron visited Putin in Moscow on Monday to discuss measures for reducing tensions, after which the French leader claimed he had gotten a pledge that Russia would not escalate the situation around Ukraine. "My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives," Macron said. "This objective for me is fulfilled."