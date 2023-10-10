© Sergey Guneev



"I believe many would agree with me that it is a glaring example of the failures of the US Middle East policies. They tried to monopolize the peace settlement, but unfortunately paid no attention to searching for compromises that would be acceptable for both parties."

Palestinians need a nation state so their interests are respected, the Russian president has said...The ongoing crisis in the Middle East triggered by last week's surprise incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into southern Israel is a testament to Washington's inability to resolve conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Putin claimed. Those interests primarily involve the creation of an independent Palestinian nation state, as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions, he noted.The Russian president said he believed the two nations were united in prioritizing the minimization of harm done to civilians by both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Other senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had previously blamed the US for the renewed hostilities. The top Russian diplomat suggested on Monday thatThe US, he said, had sidelined this mechanism to "monopolize" the process for its own benefit.Hamas, which is based in Gaza, launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory on Saturday, overwhelming the country's air defenses with massive rocket barrages and conducting a lightning raid. Its fighters killed civilians and took hostages with a view to trading them for prisoners in Israeli custody.Israel responded with a military operation targeting Gaza, saying its goal was to obliterate Hamas. The small coastal strip of land is home to some 2 million residents, whose lives are greatly impacted by the Israeli blockade, which has been in place since 2007.The US has pledged military support for Israel and has called on other nations to condemn Hamas for its actions.