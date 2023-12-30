© screenshot



Tucker Carlson and Stephen Miller discuss the impact of workplace diversity quotas and immigration policies on racial narratives in America.Tucker Carlson, a prominent media figure, addressed American citizens on Thursday, highlighting his perspective onAccording to Carlson,Carlson's discussion focused onHe expressed concerns that such policies foster racism among immigrants and create a hostile work environment, likening it toHe argued that these practices are not only immoral but also detrimental to all employees, regardless of their background.Meanwhile, Carlson pointed out that while the ruling class blames white Americans for societal issues, there is also an influx of illegal immigrants into the country. This aspect, he believes, further complicates the racial dynamics in America.shared his views on theof racial division. Miller and Carlson discussed howwho they claim are controlling the American government, are contributing to this division.another media figure, shared his thoughts on the interview via a written piece.Jones interpreted Carlson's message aswith a new population being introduced into the country. According to Jones, this change is part ofwhere white Americans are portrayed negatively while governments and immigrants are seen positively.