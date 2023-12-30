TCarlson
Tucker Carlson and Stephen Miller discuss the impact of workplace diversity quotas and immigration policies on racial narratives in America.

Tucker Carlson, a prominent media figure, addressed American citizens on Thursday, highlighting his perspective on the narrative propagated by political and media establishments. According to Carlson, these groups suggest that white citizens are the primary cause of problems faced by minorities in the U.S.

Carlson's discussion focused on workplace diversity quotas. He expressed concerns that such policies foster racism among immigrants and create a hostile work environment, likening it to a "corporate Jim Crow structure." He argued that these practices are not only immoral but also detrimental to all employees, regardless of their background.

Meanwhile, Carlson pointed out that while the ruling class blames white Americans for societal issues, there is also an influx of illegal immigrants into the country. This aspect, he believes, further complicates the racial dynamics in America.

Joining the conversation, Stephen Miller from America First Legal shared his views on the intentional promotion of racial division. Miller and Carlson discussed how globalists, who they claim are controlling the American government, are contributing to this division. Alex Jones, another media figure, shared his thoughts on the interview via a written piece.

Jones interpreted Carlson's message as a warning that America is undergoing a demographic change, with a new population being introduced into the country. According to Jones, this change is part of a larger plan to establish a race-based control system, where white Americans are portrayed negatively while governments and immigrants are seen positively.