Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli-American hostage who was taken hostage during Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack, was announced as the first American hostage to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, the Forum told the Times of Israel. Haggai's wife, Judi, still remains in captivity by Hamas, the outlet reported.
Haggai and his wife had gone out for a morning walk "in fields and vineyards" before being shot at and eventually kidnapped by Hamas, the Times of Israel reported. Hamas is reportedly holding his body in Gaza, the outlet reported.
Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said in a statement:
"Gadi was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flutist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life."
Comment: Note the above is a CNN reporter's narration for a MSM station.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday that the United States believed there were eight Americans being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated that as of Dec. 15 that 136 hostages were being held in Gaza, The Associated Press reported.
Biden said in a Friday statement.:
"Jill and I are heartbroken by the news that American Gad Haggai is now believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. We continue to pray for the well-being and safe return of his wife, Judy. Their daughter joined by phone my meeting with the families of hostages last week. Those families bravely shared with me the harrowing ordeal that they have endured over the past months as they await news of their loved ones. It's intolerable.In November, the United States helped broker a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war so hostages could be exchanged. During the pause, more than 100 hostages were released from Hamas' custody. Four Americans have been released in total in the Israel-Hamas war.
"Today, we are praying for their four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones and are grieving this tragic news with them. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."
President Joe Biden was asked about another hostage deal on Wednesday to which he confirmed and then immediately walked it back.
"Yes," Biden responded.
"Oh really. Okay?" the reporter asked.
"Wait. Where?" the 81-year-old president quickly interjected before the reporter clarified that he was referring to Gaza.
After the reporter pressed further, Biden said that "there's no expectation at this point, but we are pushing."
Comment: Biden/Israeli narrative is likely optic-manipulated. Hamas treated prisoners respectfully since the war began.