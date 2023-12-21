Seth Dillon of Babylon Bee and Tucker Carlson
Seth Dillon of Babylon Bee and Tucker Carlson engage in a discussion on online censorship, emphasizing the desire for control over speech and thought as the primary reason.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon recently joined Tucker Carlson, co-founder of Daily Caller, to discuss experiences with online censorship. Dillon appeared on Carlson's social media show to delve into the Babylon Bee's 2022 Twitter ban for alleged hate speech and its subsequent reinstatement by Elon Musk. The conversation was prompted by a clip of NBC News journalist Brandy Zadrozny criticizing Musk's decision, which led to a critique from Carlson about the role of such journalists in society.

Dillon and Carlson discussed the underlying motives for censorship, with Dillon suggesting it's a method to control speech and thought. He emphasized that mockery, a tool often used by the Babylon Bee, effectively exposes the absurdity of certain viewpoints, making it a target for censorship.

Carlson also voiced strong opinions on the subject, describing the attitude of those in favor of censorship as domineering and oppressive. He asserted that if they could censor, they would go to greater lengths to silence dissent, implying a potential for more severe actions.

The discussion highlighted Dillon's realizations about the nature of humor and its role as a "vehicle for truth delivery." He pointed out that the backlash against the Babylon Bee is not just about being offended but is more about suppressing effective challenges to the dominant narrative.

The Babylon Bee faced Twitter's censorship in March 2022 over a satirical post about U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine. The social media platform accused the Bee of hateful conduct, leading to a standoff where Dillon refused to delete the offending post. After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the Babylon Bee was among the first platforms to be reinstated, as detailed in Dillon's Twitter statement.

This conversation between Dillon and Carlson sheds light on the complex dynamics of online censorship, suggesting that it's not just about controlling offensive content but rather about controlling the narrative and suppressing dissenting viewpoints.