Ryan Rivera is a business and technology policy analyst with a long history of consulting in the computing and telecommunications industry as well as the non-profit sector. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He is currently enrolled in a Master of Public Health program with a concentration in epidemiology. His interests lie in the intersection of technology and ethics, and their implications for future society.

Crucial steps you need to take now to protect your identity, assets, and sovereignty from Big Tech elitesUpdate 10-15-23: The first version of this article was well-received. Thanks to everyone who took the time to send me feedback. Based on this, I updated the content and expanded the article with the latest developments and more options that people should know about. The state of tech is an ever-changing world, and kudos to you all who are actively watching.The social credit system is already here in the United States, and its implications for our lives and our children are enormous.For those who aren't familiar with the topic, the Communist government of China has implemented a "scoring system" to gauge the "trustworthiness" of individuals and business entities in China Chinese citizens are monitored and surveilled in real-time, with consequences being potentially dire. This score is tied to what services you can access in society, including employment opportunities, the ability to use transportation systems, and access to government services.While we may think that something so Orwellian cannot occur in the United States with its vibrant history of democracy and open freedoms, as talked about in this article , this system is already here.. Big Tech companies have long been willing to abuse terms of service agreements for their own benefit. This practice has now reached a new high after the COVID-19 pandemic.The business community has embraced a culture of "wokeness." It has been all too willing to utilize forceful practices like censorship, blacklisting, and cancellation of accounts to "dissuade" its customers from misbehaving.But, even more disturbing, secret government coercion of the business community (such as the Biden administration's collusion with Facebook to censor COVID pandemic criticism ) raises a specter that threatens our freedoms.We need to reduce our reliance on Big Tech and other "woke" corporations. Remember, you can only be controlled only to the extent that your life is dependent on their services.Here's what you need to do now to protect yourself:You may find the above daunting. You might be thinking, "Where do I start?" I'd advise to start small. Just pick something on the list above and just look into it. You can install the tool or read about how the tool helps protect your privacy better than the "mainstream" equivalent. Then, slowly switch your usage over to the new tool.By implementing the above solutions, you can drastically reduce your reliance upon Big Tech and protect yourself from their efforts at coercion as they roll out their social credit system.Remember the modus operandi of the Big Tech companies.They directly make revenue from your usage.Because we cannot trust Big Tech companies, it is up to us to educate ourselves on technology and how to use these tools. It's not hard! It just takes a little time and effort, but then you will be protected. Decentralization and redundancy are the key considerations.The power has always been ours to disconnect and thereby deny these Big Tech firms the attention and revenue that is their lifeblood. By collectively taking action, we send a powerful message to Big Tech that their machinations in our lives will no longer be tolerated.Power and freedom then return back to the individual, arguably where it should remain.