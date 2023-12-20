© Getty Images / Tom Williams; CQ-Roll



The US must ensure Russia does not defeat Ukraine in order to preserve America's global hegemony, Republican Congressman Rich McCormick has said in an interview with C-SPAN's Washington Journal.The comments come as US lawmakers remain deadlocked over continued financial assistance to Kiev.Georgia Congressman McCormick was asked to comment on concerns that the US could end up "betraying Ukraine" if it delays further assistance, spelling defeat for Kiev's forces. The lawmaker stressed that he supports Ukraine, while claiming that "every single former [US] secretary of defense" that he has talked to also believes that Washington must prevent a Russian victory."First of all, we made a promise.," McCormick said.The congressman further insisted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a "fight between democracy and autocracy."Kiev's defeat, McCormick continued, would not only affect all of Europe, but also the Far East, where he suggested China would invade Taiwan and threaten US microchip supplies. It would also mean that Ukraine's vast amounts of grain, steel, titanium, and other resources "would make Russia stronger" and "support China," which would "break up the US global leadership," he claimed."This is a very important battle we need to have," McCormick insisted, adding that "we can't continue to slow roll this" and that the US and Europe must do their part to "end this quickly."Putin also claimed last week that Kiev's desperation over its failed counteroffensive had caused it to send troops on suicide missions in an attempt to breach Russian positions. "I don't even know why they do that," the Russian leader said, adding that Ukrainian soldiers themselves describe some operations as a "one-way trip."