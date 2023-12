© Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/Getty Images



Faith in President Vladimir Zelensky has also greatly deteriorated among the country's residents, according to a new survey...Ukrainians are losing trust in the country's public institutions, a new poll conducted by thesuggests. At the same time, the country's populace seems to remain overwhelmingly supportive of its military.The surprising findings were unveiled by the KIIS on Monday, based on a series of computer-assisted telephone interviews conducted between November 29 and December 9. Some 1031 adult Ukrainians throughout the country were polled, the KIIS said in a press release.with only 29% of respondents stating they believe in it and 40% saying they do not, representingwhen some 57% of the respondents expressed their confidence in the institution.The new figure is lower than in December 2021, shortly before the conflict between Moscow and Kiev broke out, when some 32% professed their trust in the media.The survey also indicatedcompared to 84% last year.compared to 52% in 2022.compared to 35% last year.compared to 25% and 21% last year, respectively.compared to 58% in 2022.However, the country'swhich has apparently become the main tool for authorities to quell dissent and target allegedly pro-Russian figures and institutions, continues to enjoy a high level of confidence. This year, 58% of respondents said they trusted the SBU, as opposed to 63% stating so last year. Before the conflict, only 29% said they trusted the agency.with the poll showing an overwhelming 96% level of support towards it, the same as last year. Some 88% of respondents said they still had faith in the country's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, with the question posed for the first time ever.