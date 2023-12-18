© Ross D. Franklin/AP



"Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe. With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won't. But we can't stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona's border."

"For far too long, Arizona has borne the burden of federal inaction in managing the State's southern border. The federal government's recent decision to close the Lukeville Port of Entry has led to an unmitigated humanitarian crisis in the area and has put Arizona's safety and commerce at risk."

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) made a break with the Biden administration Friday with the announcement that Arizona would send its own military to the southern border after the White House refused to redirect troops under federal orders to assist.across the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border and further attacked him for refusing to redirect federally assigned troops to a part of Arizona where thousands of immigrants per day have entered the country illegally for weeks.Hobbs said in a statement:Hobbs asked the Biden administration more than a week agoAboutshe noted.Her move not only sends state soldiers down to the border butIn early 2021, Abbott commenced Operation Lone Star, which deployed state military and state police down to the border to help federal law enforcement.Arizona has launched Operation Secure, in which the military will support and augment the state's Department of Public Safety and local law enforcementthe executive order stated.Hobbs wrote:nearly two weeks after the Biden administration shut down the Lukeville port of entry. The U.S. government diverted customs officers who normally screen pedestrians and vehicles to instead help intake and process illegal immigrants who walk into the U.S. by going around the port of entry crossing.