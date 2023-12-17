Society's Child
Where to hide - and What to consider
Perhaps the chances are very low that this would somehow reach Martin. However, I would like to try to use "the power of the internet." I have to try, so at least I am not blaming myself. I would like to ask a question and if somehow, possibly get the answer and Martin's thoughts. (btw I bought your books, but sadly I can't come to those conferences as they are quite far away, not to mention visas...!)
I am originally from Russia but came to the UK 9 years ago. I never thought that we would go threw such insanity during my life. My parents who passed in the 90s (the time when SU collapsed) believe that there is nothing scarier than this. Yet, based on their description, it looks like the 90s is coming worldwide, which scares me to the bones. I just can't recognize the UK and the rest of the western countries anymore. After COVID (and also Brexit) everything twisted upside down. Cost of living, quality of life, education level, total surveillance, CBDC, digital ID and other things seem to be coming all worldwide.
Even in Russia, this ESG agenda (Sberbank was working with WEF on their cyberattack convention in 2019 for Christ's sake!), social credit score, CBDC progressing! They are all in cahoots together... Many people don't see a danger of those elements, and when you even try to explain the danger of those things, all what they call you are just another conspiracy theorist....
I understand that the storm is coming and most likely we will all come out as different people in 2032. I really hope that your prognosis is correct and there is a light in the end of the tunnel which brings at least some hope that we will not be stuck in this doom loop.
I am right now stuck in a dilemma which doesn't give me peace, so I would like to try to use such an opportunity and ask questions about how Martin thinks:
1) The worst fear for me right now is being stuck in the UK. If we all go into such shit period, I would prefer to be in my home country (Russia). However, I have been in the UK for almost 10 years and was thinking about applying for a passport in 2025. After that, I was considering leaving the country for good. Question comes : is it worth it? If this all goes so downhill. How much time do I have till the storm comes, and will I not be able to leave? Is it really worth it? I can, of course, return home, but all those years which I have been in the UK will be basically worthless... Moreover, the passport opportunity could help me... one day.... This cross-road doesn't give me peace of mind.
2) In your prognosis of the safest places you mostly consider the USA. What places in the UK are safest? Is Edinburgh safe? I can see that England is in full turmoil. All those green zealots and green zones which would destroy the economy... Not to mention those cameras today have been deployed everywhere.
3) Don't you think that this world power grab will be worldwide? We can see that they all argue with each other, yet when it comes to COP-28 or WEF events, they all sit together... I can see the same things happening in Russia. The main bank, Sberbank, even has a director of ESG, plus they are pushing for CBDC and Machine-learning integration in the transactions... Madness.
I still believe that I have a higher chance of surviving in Russia. I have parents who have their own garden.... And overall, it is easier to survive mentally when your parents are nearby...
I greatly appreciate that you try to predict and guide us towards those insane times. If somehow this message arrives, could you please share your thoughts?
Kind regards.
Max
ANSWER: This turmoil that we are heading into is global. There really will be no country that will not be affected in some way. The US Congress just passed legislation anticipating a Trump victory that is intended to PREVENT any president from withdrawing from NATO unilaterally as Trump had vowed. The politicians throughout the West are pushing us into World War III, and there is nothing we can do to stop this insanity.
Hillary is saying that they are using Ukraine as cannon fodder and the plan is to weaken Russia to overthrow their government if you just listen. Afghanistan is the "model" to keep throwing Ukrainians into the war, and maybe the West will win. These people love to play God with nations, and people's lives, on both sides. NEVER have I ever heard Hillary or any Neocon even once express remorse for the dead soldiers or their families where children grow up without a parent.
These Neocons are just hateful people, and they have seized power in Washington to wage war. They hate all Russians and Chinese because they used to be communists and they cannot let that go. They still have to defeat them no matter what.
Hillary is a Neocon who was behind the entire move to overthrow the governments of the Middle East - Iraq, Syria, and Libya. The Benghazi attack on the US embassy was because it was being used to funnel arms into Syria and Libya to create civil wars just as they have done in Ukraine.
So where to hide? There will be safe places within many countries, even the UK, but they will be away from major cities. That is where the risk will lie. That was sort of the theme of the movie, strangely partly funded by Obama, Leave the World Behind, but that was really about taking down communications, including satellites. I found it curious that Obama would be behind such a film. This will certainly be one impact of war, which is why I am against digital currency, for you will be unable to buy anything. In the film, the only way a guy could buy medicine was with cash.
Biden's education official claiming that democracy, fatphobia, is based on white supremacy. At the same time, Obama's new film is against white people. Look around the world. Whatever old dispute there was is resurfacing. Ukrainians hate Russian-speaking Ukrainians. The same is now unfolding in Estonia. All of this bullshit about "equality" is a smokescreen. The old hatreds are all surfacing and these will be part of the process of tearing about civilization as we head into 2032. So in your case, it may just be safer in Russia, for in World War II, they locked up Japanese who were born in the United States simply because of their race and ethnic origin. Be very careful about where you move to. Remember the Boxer Rebellion in China, where it was get all foreigners?
By the time we get to 2032, that will be the light at the end of the tunnel. The shit-storm, as they say, will begin primarily after 2024. The US election will further divide the USA, for NEITHER side will accept the result. The USA will eventually break apart into three primary regions: the South & midwest Bible Belt will join together against the Northeast, and the Pacific States will be their own la-la-land. You will most likely be safer with the region that best matches your political philosophy. Even during the American Revolution, they were confiscating assets of people who supported the king politically. There is NEVER any rule of law during the war - NEVER forget that. You have no rights it will always be the will of those in power.
I would get the passport as a hedge, but you may be safer in Russia than in the US or Europe. You certainly want to stay away from any major city no matter what country you are in. That is where the civil unrest will flare up the most. Keep in mind, cities like NYC, will be out of food in 7 days when there are no trucks to bring it into town.