The utility for the Israeli government, obviously, of propping up Hamas is that, by virtue of maintaining a designated terrorist organization as the de facto governing body of the Strip and creating political separation between the Strip and the West Bank, which is governed nominally by the Palestinian Authority (a puppet regime of the Israeli state), handing off political autonomy to a unified Palestinian state (the so-called "Two State Solution") becomes a much harder sell.
What kind of a monster, after all, could advocate legitimizing a terrorist organization as a bona fide government of a sovereign state?
And, if Bibi could scare up an atrocity or two in the process, and thereby create a further pretext for endless war and negate any possibility of a long-term peace, all the better for a creature such as he whose entire political career has revolved around instigating war.
This is how the real world works. It's ugly, Machiavellian, honorless stuff.
But why should anyone expect anything different from the regime that achieved the proud distinction of being "the first country on Earth to fully vaccinate a majority of its citizens against COVID-19," — having administered 18,199,232 "vaccine" doses to a country of 9.3 million — in the service of its multinational corporate state masters?
At any rate, a journalist at one of the recent State Department propaganda sessions pressed the U.S. government's spokescreature on Bibi's complicity in "bolstering" a terrorist organization's and the government's plans to sanction him for it.
(relevant exchange starts at 23:12)
As an aside, glimpse the shark-like psychopathy fully evident in the State Department propagandist's eyes. There is something not fully human there.
It's worth recalling that Jen Psaki, who has the same dead eyes, came up through the State Department ranks. They appear to be a job requirement — perhaps not least of which for the sake of coping with the death and destruction worldwide they enable through their lies. No human of conscience could get up on that horse every day and go to work lying on behalf of a murderous government for a measly paycheck and a 401(k).
Returning to the matter at hand, 18 U.S.C. 2339B states unequivocally that "providing material support" (i.e., cash money) to designated terrorist organization is a violation of federal law.
Via Department of Justice:
"The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 gave the Secretary of State authority to designate foreign terrorist organizations whose terrorist activity threatens the security of United States nationals or the national defense, foreign relations or economic interests of the United States. See Pub. L. 104-132, § 302, 110 Stat. 1214, 1248. See also section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. § 1189). The Antiterrorism Act also created 18 U.S.C. § 2339B, which makes it unlawful, within the United States, or for any person who is subject to the jurisdiction of the United States anywhere, to knowingly provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization that has been designated by the Secretary of State."The U.S. government designates Hamas a terrorist organization.
The logic is clear and, actually, impeccable:
- Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government
- Providing material support to designated terrorist organizations is illegal under U.S. law 18 U.S.C. 2339B
- Bibi Netanyahu is on record bragging about funneling cash to Hamas
- Bibi Netanyahu broke U.S. law 18 U.S.C. 2339B
- Bibi Netanyahu is a criminal enabler of terrorism and ought to be brought up on charges just as soon as he steps foot next on American soil to cajole the American taxpayer into sending him more money and weapons
How about starting with Bibi, the world's biggest booster of Hamas?
"What's good for the goose is good for the gander!" my Irish-Catholic grandmammy was wont to admonish me as she crocheted next to the fireplace on chilly wintry eves.
