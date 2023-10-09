israel terror hamas newsreal
Hamas' surprise 'breakout' of the Gaza Strip 'prison' into multiple settlements across southern Israel has pushed the Ukraine War off the news and divided public opinion like never before. Many are joining the Israeli regime in calling for Gaza to be 'levelled', and Israel is formally 'at war' with the Palestinian statelet.

But could Hamas really have taken the mighty Israeli Defense Forces by complete surprise? Israel's military and hi-tech surveillance capabilities are world-renowned, and Hamas isn't known to commit ISIS-style atrocities. With Israel mobilizing its entire military, apparently to bring a 'final solution' to its 'subhuman Palestinian problem', a major power-play is afoot, one that may eclipse the Ukraine War and inflame the entire Middle East anew.

