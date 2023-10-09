NewsReal: Hamas 'Invasion' of Israel: Surprise or LIHOP?
Sott.net
Mon, 09 Oct 2023 10:49 UTC
But could Hamas really have taken the mighty Israeli Defense Forces by complete surprise? Israel's military and hi-tech surveillance capabilities are world-renowned, and Hamas isn't known to commit ISIS-style atrocities. With Israel mobilizing its entire military, apparently to bring a 'final solution' to its 'subhuman Palestinian problem', a major power-play is afoot, one that may eclipse the Ukraine War and inflame the entire Middle East anew.
* Show starts at 03:25 *
Running Time: 01:25:50
Download: MP3 — 58.9 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes
This Israeli eyewitness account of the rave massacre outside Gaza suggests we're looking at a false-flag event - at least, a sophisticated attack against civilians lulled into a trap, and in which Hamas had significant 'professional' assistance to do what it did: [Link]