"Thirteen Reasons Why" - Jay Asher

"City of Thieves" - David Benioff

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" - Stephen Chbosky

"This Book is Gay" - Juno Dawson

"I Love You, Beth Cooper" - Larry Doyle

"It Ends with Us" - Colleen Hoover

"Crank" - Ellen Hopkins

"Identical" - Ellen Hopkins

"Tricks" - Ellen Hopkins

"Monday's Not Coming" - Tiffany Jackson

"All Boys Aren't Blue" - George M. Johnson

"Beyond Magenta" - Susan Kuklin

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" - Sarah J. Maas

"A Court of Mist and Fury" - Sarah J. Maas

"A Court of Wings and Ruin" - Sarah J. Maas

"A Court of Frost and Starlight" - Sarah J. Maas

"The Infinite Moment of Us" - Lauren Myracle

"Juliet Takes a Breath" - Gabby Rivera

"Lucky" - Alice Sebold

"More Happy than Not" - Adam Silvera

"Grasshopper Jungle: A History" - Andrew Smith

"The Casual Vacancy" - J.K. Rowling

"Blankets" - Craig Thompson

Nearly two dozen books have been banned from Marietta City Schools libraries.The school board met on Tuesday night to discuss 23 books considered to be "sexually explicit." The board voted six to one to remove the books.Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live at the meeting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where dozens of concerned parents and students attended the meeting."I'm not surprised but it's disheartening," said parent Kayla Sargent."There should be a set standard for what's in our library," said parent Becky Simmons. "I'm grateful for the superintendent and the school board."This comes less than a month after the school board voted to uphold the decision to ban the book titled Flamer from its high school library. The narrative tells a story about a boy scout who is bullied for his appearance. The graphic novel has also been banned in Cobb and Fulton County School Districts.Out of the 20,000 books in the district's library system, only 23 were selected to be banned. The books on the list include the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series by Sarah J. Maas and J.K. Rowling's "The Casual Vacancy."The newly banned books include: