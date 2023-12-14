© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Mone and husband, Douglas Barrowman, under investigation by NCA over involvement with PPE Medpro...The former Conservative peer Michelle Mone is facing a criminal allegation of bribery as part of a long-running investigation by the National Crime Agency into her involvement with a company that secured multimillion-pound government PPE contracts from the government.In a film paid for by the company, PPE Medpro, the producer and presenter, Mark Williams-Thomas, states thatas part of the NCA investigation.He says that he has been given "complete access" to the couple's "criminal case files".Mone and Barrowman, a tax planning and wealth advisory businessman based in the Isle of Man, have both been interviewed under caution by the NCA, documents shown in the film appear to suggest.The documents, which are heavily cropped in the film released on YouTube on Sunday, include what appear to be prepared statements by Mone and Barrowman for the NCA interviews.One document refers to the bribery allegation against Mone, although the sentence is only partly visible. It references her position in the House of Lords and includes the phrase "reward for the improper performance".For years, Mone and Barrowman emphatically denied their involvement in PPE Medpro in statements issued by their lawyers. However, last month the Guardian revealed that the couple had for the first time publicly accepted their involvement in the company.In April 2022 the NCA executed search warrants at PPE Medpro's offices and the homes in London and the Isle of Man shared by Mone and Barrowman.In November 2022, the Guardian reported that leaked documents produced by HSBC bank indicated thatTwo weeks later, Mone took leave of absence from the House of Lords. Her spokesperson said she was doing that "in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her".The prime minister Rishi Sunak's press secretary said that, who was made a Conservative peer by David Cameron in 2015,In the PPE Medpro-backed film, Williams-Thomas asked Mone whether she had benefited in any way from PPE Medpro money either directly or indirectly.She replied:Williams-Thomas also asked Mone whether she had "lied to the press" because she said she had had no involvement in PPE Medpro, which was "not true".She replied:The Guardian contacted a spokesperson for PPE Medpro, who last month said they were authorised to speak on behalf of Mone and Barrowman, with numerous questions about the NCA investigation. In response, a spokesperson for the company said:Williams-Thomas said:The NCA, which investigates serious and organised crime, said in a statement:A spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.